Felino the Cat Needs A New Home in Toronto

Felino loves The Beatles, Bernie Sanders, and Butt Scratches. Has a favourite tea place on Queen and is currently looking for recos on affordable yoga retreats down south. Likes a good dad joke, but is also down with the memes. Social but not fickle, affectionate but not clingy. He’s known amongst people and cats as an all-around good guy who’s happiest when getting pet.

Felino is a sweet and gentle little guy whose purrs echo throughout the shelter. Shy at first, he gets to talking/purring after only a couple of minutes. He is very into getting attention, and loves having his head and butt scratched. He will stick it right up in the air to make sure you give it a scratch. He also loves eating snacks out of his people’s hands and will curl up into their laps to tell them all about his favourite bands when he was a kitten.

Unfortunately, Felino has been diagnosed with FLUTD, which stands for feline lower urinary tract disease. Sounds scary right? Like the end of the world or something. It isn’t. Not even close. Caring for a FLUTD cat is easy. All Felino needs is a special diet and lots of water! Our staff will be there with all the info you need before and after adoption.

Friendship and trust are important to Felino. He loves keeping his people company and reminding them how much he cares: mostly by sticking his butt into the air for the scratches. Once this boy gets to know you, he will be your best friend for life. He will curl up into your lap to keep you warm and safe.

His ideal home is a little on the calm side as he can be shy, even a little spooked around loud noises and new faces. As for other pets, they should be calm and respectful of his space.

For more information, visit us at 11 River Street, or contact our adoptions staff via email at adoption@torontohumanesociety.com.

Felino

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 7 years 1 months

Sex: Male

Size: Medium

Colour: Orange

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

