Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Northern Maverick Brewing Co.’s recipe for Stout Stew! Northern Maverick Brewing Co.’s menu is fiercely local and offers an elevated culinary experience that features a chefs/brewmasters tasting menu with beer pairings, oyster bar, house made charcuterie and food that is created to compliment our beer offerings.

Stout Stew

Ingredients:

– 2 tbsp Canola Oil

– 2-2.5lbs Ontario Lamb Shoulder, large diced

– 4 cloves Garlic, finely chopped

– 2 large Spanish Onions, diced

– 2 large Carrots, diced

– 3 stalks Celery, chopped

– 1/4 cup All-Purpose Flour

– 1 bottle Northern Maverick Stout

– 1/4 cup Tomato Paste

– 1L Veal Stock

– 4 springs of Rosemary

– 3 springs Thyme

– Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Season the diced lamb (about 2″ cubes) heavily with salt and pepper. In a large pot on high heat, with some canola oil, sear the Lamb in batches so as to not overcrowd the pot. Ensure an even and thorough browning. Remove to the side when evenly seared, and repeat with the rest of the Lamb.

2. Lowering the heat to medium, sautee the diced onion and garlic until lightly golden.

3. Add diced carrots and celery, and sautee until lightly softened.

4. Add the all purpose flour, stirring well to cook out the flour for about 1 minute.

5. While constantly stirring, slowly add the veal stock, and the Northern Maverick Stout. Stirring constantly keep the flour from forming large clumps.

6. Once the stock and Stout have been evenly incorporated, add the seared lamb to the pot.

7. Once everything comes up to a simmer, lower the heat to a minimum and cover with a tight-fitting lid. Let simmer for about 2 hours.

8. After 2 hours of cooking, check the tenderness of the lamb. If it’s not quite falling apart yet, allow to cook for another 30-40 minutes. If the broth is too thin, then keep the lid off during this time.

9. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper to taste.

Serve with a side of mashed potatoes. If you prefer having potatoes in the stew, add 1 lb of Yukon Gold mini/baby potatoes at the same time that the lamb is added back to the broth.

Enjoy!