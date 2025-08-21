Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Nkasi Ogbonnah

Nkasi Ogbonnah is a former cast member of The Second City’s Mainstage revues Welcome Back to the Future, Mission Totally Possible, and Skylines The Limit. She was part of the Toronto Fringe Festival production Woke ‘N Broke, which earned NOW Magazine’s Best Ensemble award, and also performed with the history-based sketch troupe 1623. Currently, she is a member of Untitled Black Sketch Project, Canada’s first and only all-Black sketch ensemble. Nkasi has showcased her talents at major festivals, including JFL42, Montreal Sketchfest, and NXNE.

How would you describe your comedy style?

The best way to describe it is I like to take the audience to a comedy cliff and dangle them off the edge. I will always have a hold on them and I’ve put them in a metaphorical harness. I like to be able to find the funny in things that might make people uncomfortable, because there’s nothing wrong with sitting in those feelings.

Who are some of your influences?

Anyone who is connected to something I’m hyper fixated on. It’s why I do a lot of stuff about politics, history, and space.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

I was so deep into British comedy. Monty Python, Dawn French, Mitchell and Webb, Lenny Henry, Jennifer Saunders, Rowan Atkinson. The first time I properly watched a full episode of an American show, I was in grade 9.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

I’m gonna have to say Ajahnis Charley, who is currently the dramaturge for my sketchfest show, Afronaut and Jon Blair, who is directing it. Their comedy is smart, funny, fun, and they are magnetic on stage and both in very unique ways.

What is your pre-show ritual?

I do my makeup at home. Something about doing it in a greenroom makes me anxious, I don’t know why. Also, I like to read, because it feels like it just settles my brain a bit before hitting the stage. I also like an energy drink, which seems counterproductive, but it’s not because I feel nothing from it, and that’s total normal and healthy.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

I don’t know if this technically counts, but I once interviewed Canadian astronaut Dave Williams at the Toronto International Festival of Authors. As someone who LOVES space this was such a cool experience.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

I have a scene I did at Second City called Racial Roleplay. It’s an interracial couple who decides to roleplay. My character decides she wants to roleplay as white, and she slowly endows her partner, who is white, as Black. It’s by far one of the most taxing scenes I’ve ever done; it was so draining emotionally to do, but so worth it. It also, at one point, pulls the rug out from under itself and has quite a dark turn, and it ends in silence, not a laugh. People always want to end scenes (especially when it forces you to sit in your own discomfort) with a big laugh to relieve that feeling. But I wanted people to sit in that discomfort. As a Black woman, there are so many times I am forced into uncomfortable situations, and I don’t have the luxury of having a blow line to make it better. If I can sit in that feeling on and off for my whole life, you can do it for 30 seconds.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

I feel like I don’t actively go hunting for new comedy to partake in, I let it come to me via live shows or Instagram. I’m more likely to spend time and effort looking for a German documentary about space or to go on a deep dive to decide what book I want to read next (Current read is River Mumma by Zalika Reid-Benta).

Tell us a joke about your city.

I’m from Mississauga. That is the joke.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Brandon Hackett. The way his brain works is magical. He is a comedy genius and one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet.