Five Minutes With: Toronto R&B/Pop Band 98 Degrees

98 Degrees, the multi-Platinum, award-winning, and Grammy-nominated vocal group composed of Nick and Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons, and Justin Jeffre, has sold over 15 million albums worldwide. Known for their signature harmonies and emotional ballads, they’ve earned four Top 5 Billboard hits, including The Hardest Thing, I Do (Cherish You), Because of You, and the No. 1 hit Thank God I Found You with Mariah Carey. With albums certified Gold or Platinum in more than 60 countries and over one billion streams across digital platforms, 98 Degrees remains one of pop’s most enduring acts. Their beloved holiday album, 98 Degrees This Christmas, has sold over two million copies, making it one of the most successful Christmas albums of all time.

Now, as they celebrate 30 years together, 98 Degrees has released their much-anticipated studio album, Full Circle, on May 9, 2025. The album features five brand-new songs alongside five reimagined, digitally remastered versions of their biggest hits.

Full Circle boasts an all-star creative team, including producers and songwriters Soulshock & Karlin (Whitney Houston, Usher, Sting), Alex Cantrell (JoJo, Beenie Man, Fantasia), Noah Conrad (Chappell Roan, BTS, Niall Horan), and Dave Aude (Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Madonna). The album is executive produced by Adam H. Hurstfield (Ne-Yo, Snoop Dogg, Super Junior) and mixed by five-time Grammy winner Orlando Calzada (Beyoncé, One Direction), with mastering by three-time Grammy winner Chris Gehringer (Ed Sheeran, Rihanna, Harry Styles).

Name:

Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees

Genre:

R&B/Pop

Founded:

1995

# of Albums:

8, including 2 holiday albums

Latest Album:

Full Circle

Latest Single:

Stranger Things (Have Happened)

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Michael Jackson/Boyz II Men

Favourite musician now:

Bruno Mars

Guilty pleasure song:

On Bended Knee Boyz II Men

Live show ritual:

We dedicate the show to a different special person every show

Favourite local musician:

Justin Bieber

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl

Road or studio?

Both!

Any shows or albums coming up?

New album Full Circle was just released on May 9th and features 5 re-records of our biggest hits and 5 brand new tracks.

Where can we follow you?

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Pii Nong Thai

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Yonge Street, because the music scene emerged there in the 60’s and 70’s

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Trinity Bellwoods

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

El Mocambo

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Kops Records