Cletus the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Cletus is the kind of dog who instantly makes an impression in the best possible way. He has a gentle, approachable nature, and he greets new people with an easy warmth that makes him feel like an old friend. Whether he’s stepping forward with enthusiasm for a walk or quietly taking in his surroundings, he carries himself with the calm confidence of a sweet, lovable giant.

On walks, Cletus shines. He’s a loose-leash walker who moves at a comfortable pace, weaving a little now and then as he follows his nose. He’s curious and attentive to the world around him, often pausing to take in new scents or watch the activity nearby. While certain things, like pigeons or passing dogs-can briefly capture his interest, he remains within leash control and redirects beautifully, especially with a treat or a bit of verbal encouragement. Cars passing by can make him step back for a moment, but he quickly regains his rhythm and continues on with you at his side.

Cletus truly comes alive in open, grassy spaces. His playful, energetic side emerges as he explores, trots, and occasionally breaks into a happy run. He has a fun-loving streak and may jump up in excitement, but he responds quickly when you guide him toward a different activity. Even in moments of heightened interest, he listens well and looks to his handler for direction.

He loves being outdoors, loves a good sniffing adventure, and loves learning-especially when food rewards are involved. He doesn’t know many cues yet, but his eagerness and strong motivation make him a wonderful candidate for positive training. Everything about him suggests he’ll thrive with someone who enjoys an active companion and appreciates a dog with both enthusiasm and a gentle heart.

Cletus is affectionate, friendly, and irresistibly sweet. With his blend of curiosity, sensitivity, and playful energy, he’s ready to bring joy, companionship, and plenty of memorable moments to a home that’s excited to welcome a wonderful dog like him.

Cletus

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 3 years

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Brindle

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.