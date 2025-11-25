Charitable Choices: Julie Title of OSO Fridays

Julie Title, Program Director of OSO Fridays, leads a free, weekly drop-in music program that’s transforming how young people in Toronto access arts education and community. Running every Friday evening at 180 Shaw Street, OSO Fridays offers youth aged 14 to 25 a space to learn instruments, write songs, jam, and record — all at no cost. Founded in March 2025 through the support of OSO Audio, the initiative tackles the growing barriers to music education by making creativity accessible, social, and fun.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

OSO Fridays is a free, weekly drop-in music program for youth ages 14-25 and takes place Fridays from 5-7 pm at 180 Shaw Street, Toronto. Sessions include group music lessons, songwriting workshops, guest instructors, open jams and production tutorials.

What problem does it aim to solve?

Individual music lessons are expensive and often not financially viable for Toronto families. We wanted to provide access to music education that feels fun and comfortable for any skill level. Youth in 2025 also spend a lot of time isolated on their phones and away from community connection; OSO Fridays aims to create a safe place where they can meet new friends, collaborate creatively, enjoy a free meal and learn new skills.

When did you start/join it?

OSO Fridays started running in March 2025 and has been generously funded by OSO Audio under creative director Daenan Bramberger. OSO Audio is an award-winning local post-audio and music studio. We are planning to pursue non-profit status as soon as March 2026 in order to expand and maintain this program. OSO Audio also provides an opportunity for all OSO Fridays participants to experience a pro-recording session at their top-of-the-line studio.

What made you want to get involved?

After nearly a decade of experience in the youth non-profit sector, it’s very clear that teens and families have been struggling under the increasingly difficult cost-of-living in Toronto. I’ve seen how free meals, free music lessons and a safe space aside from school and home can lift self-esteem, create friendships and help kids blossom. When I found out that Social Art Studio Space was looking for renters to help utilize and maintain this amazing community space at 180 Shaw, I saw an opportunity to partner with the incredible folks at SASS and we are loving being part of their community.

What more needs to be done?

As Torontonians, those of us in positions to help need to be there for the youth even when the systems in place are stretched thin and can’t meet the diversity of needs we see reflected. We are all responsible for helping kids, teens and young adults flourish in spite of difficult social and financial circumstances. Of course, we hope that we will see increased funding at the provincial and federal levels directed towards support for youth mental health and enrichment.

How can our readers help?

Spread the word! If you know members of your community aged 14-25 who could benefit from free meals, free music lessons and some new friends, let them know! Anyone interested can easily sign up through our website.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

We love ArtReachTO and the programs they provide for local youth!