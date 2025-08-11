Homegrown Business: Vernadette of Barkus

Meet Vernadette, founder of Barkus, a Toronto-based pet lifestyle brand redefining the essentials of dog care. As the heart and hands behind the brand, Vernadette is involved in every detail—from product design and sourcing to customer connection—driven by her deep love for dogs and inspired by her own pups, Julius and Marcus. Through Barkus, she’s on a mission to simplify pet care with high-quality, thoughtfully designed products that enhance the bond between dogs and their humans.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Barkus is a new pet lifestyle brand dedicated to creating revolutionary essentials for dogs and strengthening the bond they share with their owners. We believe in simplifying pet care with thoughtfully designed products that prioritize health, well-being, and the joy of companionship. While we’re just starting out, our vision is to become a trusted source for all things dog essentials.

What made you want to do this work?

I’m a huge dog lover, and my own pups, Julius + Marcus, were my inspiration. I was frustrated by the lack of truly innovative and thoughtfully designed dog products that addressed everyday needs in a better way. I wanted to create a brand that wasn’t just about selling stuff, but about enhancing the lives of dogs and their people.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

We aim to move beyond the overwhelming clutter and fragmented options in the pet market, offering a curated selection of essential products that are both effective and enjoyable. But we also recognize that solving the problems within the pet industry is an ongoing process. We’re actively exploring sustainable materials, eco-friendly packaging, and responsible manufacturing practices to minimize our environmental impact and create a more ethical and sustainable approach to pet care. We believe there’s still much work to be done, and we’re committed to being part of the solution.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

We cater to dog owners who see their pets as family and prioritize their health and happiness. They’re seeking quality, convenience, and a touch of innovation in their pet care routine. They value well-designed products that make life with their pups easier and more enjoyable. They’re typically between 25-55, live in urban and suburban areas, and are active online – researching and sharing their experiences.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Currently, we sell our products directly to consumers through our online store at barkus.ca. We handle everything from product design and sourcing to fulfilment and customer engagement. We’re actively developing new products to expand our range of essential dog care solutions.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

Our entire line is available online at barkus.ca, and our Odor Neutralizer is currently featured at Hound House in Downtown Toronto. We are in the process of launching new groundbreaking products and are excited about the opportunity to partner with boutiques, veterinary, groomers or shops that share our values.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

“What makes your products different?” We’re focused on both performance and thoughtful design, and we’re incredibly proud of our commitment to quality. At Barkus, we don’t just meet industry standards – we set them. Our products are Human Grade, Dog Approved™ – a tagline that reflects our dedication to developing and creating formulas and materials that are founded on quality and built from the ground up. We use only the finest ingredients and materials – the same ones we’d use for ourselves – and rigorously test everything to ensure it’s safe, effective, and genuinely enjoyable for dogs. For example, our Coat Conditioning Spray isn’t just about a shiny coat – it’s formulated with gentle, nourishing ingredients that are safe for even the most sensitive skin. And our 360º Toothbrush is designed for maximum comfort and effectiveness, making dental care easier. We believe your dog deserves the very best, and that’s what we deliver.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is seeing the positive impact our initial products – like the Coat Conditioning Spray and 360 Toothbrush – have on dogs and their owners. Receiving feedback and knowing we’re making a difference in their lives is incredibly rewarding. The biggest challenge, as a new brand, is building awareness and establishing trust.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

“My dog never stinks!”

Where can we follow you?

You can find us on Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

We think Hound House is such a cool community space: it is a dog-friendly social club in downtown Toronto that offers a beautiful co-working space that includes a cafe alongside an indoor dog park, dog attendants and grooming facilities, plus curated events.