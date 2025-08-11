Quintessential City Stay at Montreal’s Fairmont Le Reine Elizabeth

A city escape to Montreal always brings something refreshing. It’s where old-world charm meets modern flair—a playground for curious urban explorers where fashion, food, arts, and culture effortlessly intersect. Sophisticated yet playful, it’s also the perfect place to dust off your French skills—or at least give it a try! With each visit, we find ourselves falling even more in love with this vibrant city.

On our most recent getaway, a stay at the iconic Fairmont Le Reine Elizabeth (Fairmont Queen Elizabeth) reminded us why Montreal continues to captivate us with its energy, elegance, and endless discoveries.

With summer travels in full swing, getting to Montreal from Toronto was a breeze with VIA Rail. Train travel remains an underrated joy. Sure, it takes about five hours, but it’s a scenic, stress-free way to ease into vacation mode. In a time when some of us are craving a slower pace, the gift of time feels like a luxury. Add in spacious seats, free Wi-Fi, and the ability to stretch your legs—it’s an incredibly comfortable way to travel.

And the best part? The train drops you off right in the heart of downtown Montreal. Union Station in Toronto to Gare Centrale in Montreal is an easy route (with a few quick stops in between), and the Fairmont Le Reine Elizabeth is literally right above the station. Within minutes of arriving, you can check into your room—no taxis, no Ubers, no fuss. You don’t even need to step outside.

The hotel’s premium location is also perfectly situated just minutes walk from Old Montreal, the busy shopping area of St. Catharine’s, and just a bit north-east is the Plateau Mont-Royal district with its array of restaurants and bars. Come cooler months, you can meander the underground city filled with shops and cafes to explore without even donning a coat! Fun fact: the hotel was connected to Place Ville Marie in 1961 — the first connecting point of the Montreal underground.

Brief History of the Hotel:

The Fairmont Le Reine Elizabeth first opened its doors on April 15, 1958, with 21 floors and 1,216 rooms. It was considered an engineering and design wonder filled with innovation, as it was built over the train station. It was known as one of the first hotels in North America to have escalators, central air conditioning, and direct-dial telephones in each room.

The hotel was also a draw for culinary offerings and continues to be. The first gourmet restaurant, Le Beaver Club, was named after one of the oldest clubs in Canada. And this landmark hotel quickly became a popular society spot for local and visiting notables, artists, and politicians.

The hotel also has a brush with music history, thanks to one very famous Beatle. From May 26 to June 2, 1969, John Lennon and Yoko Ono staged their iconic “Bed-In for Peace” in Suite 1742. But why Montreal? The couple had originally planned to hold their second “Bed-In” in New York, following the first one in Amsterdam earlier that year (March 1969). However, due to a prior conviction for cannabis possession, they were denied entry into the U.S. and instead chose Montreal’s Fairmont Le Reine Elizabeth as their stage for peaceful protest.

Their goal? To promote peace as an alternative to war and violence. From that very suite, they gave more than 150 media interviews and famously recorded the anthem Give Peace a Chance, which continues to resonate as a global call for peace.

Today, the suite remains a magnet for curious travellers and Beatles fans alike. You can actually book a stay in the historic space, which was thoughtfully renovated in 2017. While modernized, it retains its character, featuring original artwork, interactive displays, and archival multimedia installations that pay tribute to the moment that made it legendary.

WHERE TO EAT & DRINK:

If food plays a big role in your travels, Montreal is a dream destination. This city serves up everything from iconic bagels you’ll want to eat straight out of the oven to Michelin-starred restaurants and lively bars. It’s no surprise that the Fairmont Le Reine Elizabeth is also a major player in the city’s culinary scene, with several standout spots for food lovers.

Rosélys Carte Blanche Chef’s Dinner is a true dining experience. The name Rosélys itself is a nod to both English and French heritage, and under the leadership of acclaimed Head Chef Edgar Trudeau-Ferrin, the menu brings together the best of both culinary traditions with seasonal flair. Creative, passionate, and unforgettable, it’s the kind of dinner worth planning a special night around. The bistro also features a daily rotating menu and a raw bar that showcases the freshest ingredients.

Afternoon Tea at Rosélys is a Fairmont tradition, but here it’s anything but old-school. Under sparkling crystal chandeliers and soaring ceilings, the atmosphere feels refined yet modern. The tea selection spans the globe—from bold black teas to delicate greens—and each savoury and sweet bite is as chic as the space itself. Of course, no tea is complete without the iconic warm scones. Afternoon Tea is served on weekends from noon to 3 p.m.

Nacarat Terrace Bar, perched on the third floor, is the ultimate rooftop escape. This open-air oasis looks out onto one of Montreal’s most Instagrammed landmarks—The Ring, a massive public art installation by Claude Cormier et associés. With expertly crafted cocktails, a vibrant menu made for sharing, and live DJ sets, it’s a go-to spot for everything from lively gatherings to romantic date nights.

Marché Artisans is your answer to elevated casual dining. This upscale market-style emporium is ideal for guests who want to grab a quick but high-quality meal before heading out to explore. Whether you’re planning to visit museums or catch a train, it’s the perfect stop for gourmet eats and local artisanal goods. Think award-winning chocolates, local honey, cheeses, and more. Insider tip: grab something delicious for the train ride home—your future self will thank you.

And if the Nespresso machine in your room isn’t personal enough, Kréma Café downstairs offers a cozy space for artisanal espresso, matcha, and fresh-baked treats. It’s a great stop whether you’re fueling up for the day or looking for a quiet coffee break.

WELLNESS & SPA:

Whether you’re visiting Montreal for work or pleasure, it’s always a treat to “come home” to a place that lets you unwind—or start your day off right. The hotel’s fitness studio is outfitted with the latest technology, and the pool and jacuzzi offer a serene escape. With dedicated adults-only and family swim times, everyone’s comfort is thoughtfully considered. Forgot your workout gear? No problem—Fairmont Gold members can enjoy complimentary rentals of shoes and activewear.

Fairmont has been putting a growing emphasis on guest wellness, and it shows. Aside from the fitness studio, guests can access yoga and pilates in the comforts of their own room (streaming) to stay active and grounded during their stay.

For those who see wellness as a creative outlet, the hotel also offers unique experiences like the beloved “Brunch & Paint” sessions. No experience required—just bring your curiosity and a willingness to explore your inner Claude Monet, Douglas Coupland, or Pony, one of Montreal’s celebrated local contemporary artists. Paint sessions are led by local art instructors and are a fun, restorative way to spend your time.

Speaking of art, don’t miss the hotel’s impressive collection. From contemporary pieces to fine art, works are thoughtfully displayed throughout the property—from guest suites and hallways to the exclusive Gold Floor lounge.

TOP FIVE THINGS TO SEE IN MONTREAL:

Climb to the top of Mont Royal for a sweeping view of the city.

Explore the Mont Royal neighbourhood for the eclectic vibe – clothing boutiques, record shops, art installations, book shops, coffee shops, and great restaurants.

Explore Old Montreal and its history, including the Notre Dame Basilica.

Explore the Underground Passageways (32 kilometres of connected walkways filled with shops, cafés, malls, and hotels) without even requiring a coat!

Visit the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal, and PHI (contemporary arts).