Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. arrives at Yorkdale and here’s a peek inside

Avengers fans of all ages now have the chance to step into this award-winning immersive exhibition right here in Toronto. The Canadian debut of the highly anticipated exhibition spans over a massive 25,000 square feet of space and is located inside Yorkdale Shopping Centre. Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. the Scientific Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network takes visitors on a deep dive into the world of some of our favourite superheroes including Iron Man, Hulk, Captain Marvel, Captain America, Black Panther, and Black Widow. The exhibition will open to the public on November 20 and will run until January 31, 2021. And yes…all health and safety protocols in place.

The entrance to the exhibit is larger than life, trust us you won’t miss it. The multi-room experience offers an in-depth look into the history, science, technology, genetics, engineering and profiles of the Avengers. The first room explains your mission. That is, to learn as much as you can and become an Agent of Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. Think you have what it takes? Then enter in to gain access to the secret intelligence and absorb everything you can.

Inside, you’ll have a chance to explore various areas each one dedicated to a member of the Avengers. The exhibition includes interactive displays, incredible original costumes and props from the blockbuster hit movies. Where there are touch-screen opportunities, visitors are offered stylus pens to activate. Motion sensory missions keep you on your toes. Visit Iron Man’s Engineering Bay, learn about Tony Stark’s first Iron Man suit, find out why Steve Rogers was chosen to become Captain America, are just a few points of interest. But what’s really cool about this particular exhibition is the latest addition of Black Panther that’s making its worldwide debut. Here you’ll have a rare opportunity to also see one of the costumes up close that were created by the original designer for the film – we learned that no one else is permitted to recreate the actual Black Panther costumes.

Amazing photo opportunities are waiting for you, too. Make sure your battery is fully charged. Once you think you’ve prepared yourself, you’ll be left with one final challenge before leaving — save your energy!

Agents (Staff) are standing by and ready to help answer any questions you may have. They’ll also have eyes on social distancing protocols. All areas of the exhibition will be frequently disinfected to keep surfaces spotlessly clean.

Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. has excited millions who have already visited in London, Seoul, Paris, Singapore, Beijing, Chongqing, and India. There is also a permanent exhibition in Las Vegas. The current production will continue on its Canadian journey with future stops in Vancouver and Montreal.

It’s recommended to purchase tickets online in advance to guarantee entry. Adult ticket pricing starts at $29, children (ages 3 to 9) starts at $25. VIP tickets also available. There will be some walk-in tickets available at the box office.

What else you may want to know?

There are several touchless hand sanitizer stations throughout the exhibition. Some interactive displays may be temporarily suspended due to COVID19 protocols. The producers of the show will monitor guidelines closely and adjust accordingly.

The entire exhibition would take approximately an hour (or more if you’re a die-hard fan) to explore. We suggest taking your time as there are LOTS to see and learn.

If Canadian health officials require exhibitions to shut down due to COVID19, then full refunds will be available.