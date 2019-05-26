There is a brand new cookbook for those living with food allergies. Amanda Orlando has built her reputation as a recipe creator by sharing her personal experiences navigating cooking, school and dating with allergies via social media and her blog Everyday Allergen Free.

Her new book, Everyone’s Welcome: The Art of Living and Eating Allergen Free, has a colour-coded allergen-free key and an extensive substitution glossary.

Try her Vegan Foccacia to Stovetop Pulled Pork or treat yourself with the Farro with Prosciutto or the Banana Brownie Cookies. If you want to try something right now, try this Grilled Blade Steak with Chopped Tomatoes, Herbs, and Green Onions recipe she sent us for our readers to make at home.

Bon appetit!

Grilled Blade Steak with Chopped Tomatoes, Herbs, and Green Onions

Serves 2

-2 cups roughly chopped cherry or cocktail tomatoes

-10 large leaves fresh basil, julienned (approx)

-5 green onions, finely chopped

-2 tbsp chopped dill

-1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

-1 tbsp avocado or olive oil + additional olive oil for brushing

-Salt to taste

-1 lb blade steak

-1 garlic clove

The salad

Toss the tomatoes, basil, green onions, dill, vinegar, oil, and salt. Set aside to marinate while you prepare the meat.

The steak

Use a charcoal grill for the best flavour! Rub the steak all over with a garlic clove cut in half. Brush with oil and salt to taste, and sear on a hot grill for a few minutes on each side. If you don’t have a grill, you can use a frying pan, but beware: It can be messy. Let the meat rest for 5 minutes before slicing into strips. Serve warm over top of the tomato salad.

Free of:

Peanuts, tree nuts, dairy, eggs, wheat, soy, fish, shellfish, coconut.

Recipe excerpted with permission from Everyone’s Welcome by Amanda Orlando © 2019, TouchWood Editions.