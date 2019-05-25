Kimora the cat is looking for a new place to live in Toronto

Kimora is a sweet, loving senior lady looking for her 5-star retirement residence, complete with water fountain, gold food bowl, and a personal scratch assistant accompanying her on her garden walks. With her “come-hither” attitude and throaty purr, Kimora really is a Queen.

She’s a Queen who knows exactly who she is and what she wants. What she wants is some petting around the face, scratching on the chin and ears, a dangling wand toy nearby, and the mandatory brushing to keep her looking fabulous. Oh, and Kimora’s a sun lover. Her favourite thing is to lounge around in the warm sun.

As much as Kimora loves attention, she can quickly get overstimulated. When giving her the scratches, always keep an eye on her body language (flicking or swishing of the tail, ears rotating to the side or back, staring, fur rippling on the back or sides, or tensing of the body). With these signs, she’ll tell you when she has had enough.

Kimora’s ideal home has a special sanctuary room, just for her, where she can settle in and get used to her new family. She expects 5-star treatment. Regular scratches, brushes, and lots and lots of playtime. Most importantly, Kimora needs a family that will respect her space and recognize her body language. It’s probably best she does not live with small children, and they might not understand when Kimora has had enough touching.

Like many senior cats, Kimora has some kidney issues. It’s likely she will need some special, super-duper healthy food to keep her in tip-top shape. No worries! Our staff will help you every step of the way.

Kimora the Cat

Age: 12 years 6 months

Sex: Female

Size: Medium

Colour: Cream/White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

