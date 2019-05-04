Joe the cat needs a new place to live in the Toronto area

Joe is a handsome boy. Super handsome. Think of Bruce Wayne, without the depressing backstory. And, of course, without the bat suit. Joe’s got a catsuit. And instead of bats and crime-fighting, it’s snacks, laps and butt-scratching. Joe is our leading man, our studly meow muffin who loves saying hi to people and playing with things that dangle.

But when we first meet him, Joe was having a tough time. Poor boy had back pain and issues going number 1 & 2. With a little medication and lots of positive vibes sent his way, he has blossomed into a loving boy who will greet you with head-butts and lap time moments after he’s met you.

Because of his mild back pain, Joe hopes to find a more mature home where he can take it easy and sleep-in like a lazy bum. He thinks he may need small amounts of pain medication in the future, and he knows his Toronto Humane Society humans will tell you all about it! Oh, and this is kind of embarrassing, but Joe would really appreciate having a nice big litter box, two of them actually. Just to be on the safe side!

Joe the Cat

Age: 4 years 9 months

Sex: Male

Size: Small

Colour: Black/White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

