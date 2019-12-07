Daphne the cat is looking for a new family in the Toronto area

Sweet and sassy, cute and classy, Daphne’s a senior girl who knows what she wants in life. Toys, treats, and a solid nap with the weather network on TV. She is a quiet-time type who just wants to chillax in a lap and snack. You’ll find her greeting her humans at the door, napping on the couch, and looking out the window while thinking about the Harlequin novel she’s been reading.

Daphne likes to wander around looking for snuggly places to nap and relax. Laundry piles, bags, boxes, all the nooks and crannies in the house are up for grabs for this sleepy sue. Her kitten days are behind her and isn’t for jumping up and down for toys anymore. And when it comes to affection, she definitely prefers coming to you. No sudden petting and picking up please!

Daphne would do well in a quiet home where her sensitive nature and senior status are respected. She doesn’t mind other animals, so long as they are as calm and quiet as she is. As for children, because of her age and temperament, it might be best if went to a more mature home where space is respected.

Daphne is a sweet lady who just wants to find someone who appreciates books, naps, and sass as much as she does. She might be a little shy at first, but with a little time and patience, and a couple treats, she will come around and provide her fellow couch potatoes and nap enthusiasts with plenty of company.

Daphne

Age: 13 years 5 months

Sex: Female

Size: Medium

Colour: Brown/Beige

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: Front

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.