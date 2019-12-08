Honey Garlic Butter Poached Lobster Tails With Broccoli Slaw

December 8, 2019 Rebecca Felgate Food & Drink, Recipes
More and more people are leaning into seafood over the festive season. A decadent holiday feast doesn’t need to mean roasting a bird or a joint of meat for hours! Lobster is always a welcome treat on my holiday table and Seafood Crate, a sustainable seafood delivery service that supplies Toronto favourites such as ALO and Guiletta, has a quick, easy and delicious recipe that will wow your guests this holiday!

Ingredients

Garlic Butter Poached Lobster Tail

-6 lobster tails
-1 cup unsalted butter
-3/4 cup honey
-3 cloves garlic; crushed and chopped
-2 tbsp lemon juice
-2-3 tbsp water
-½ tsp cayenne pepper

Broccoli Slaw

-1 small head of broccoli, chopped
-1 cup shredded purple cabbage
-1 cup shredded carrots
-2 shallots; diced
-1/3 cup vegetable oil

Directions

Honey Garlic Lobster Tails 

1. Add water to a saucepan on medium heat. Bring to a simmer.

2. Slowly whisk in butter, being careful to not let it come to a boil. If you have an instant thermometer, keep the butter under 180 F. Add in garlic, honey, lemon juice and salt and pepper (to taste).

3. Add the lobster tails and cook for 6-8 minutes. Be sure to turn occasionally. Monitor butter so that it does not come to a boil.

4. When the poached lobster tails have an internal temperature of 140-145° remove from the saucepan and add to a plate.

Broccoli Slaw

1. Add vegetable oil, cider vinegar, sugar, salt and pepper and cilantro to a small bowl. Whisk together until well combined.

2. Add chopped broccoli, shredded purple cabbage, shredded carrot and diced shallots to a larger mixing bowl.

3. Pour the oil and vinegar dressing over the slaw and combine well.

4. Serve with poached lobster tails. Voila!

If you would like to sign up and try Seafood Crate, have 50% off on us.

Happy holidays!

 

