Honey Garlic Butter Poached Lobster Tails With Broccoli Slaw

Honey Garlic Lobster Tails

1. Add water to a saucepan on medium heat. Bring to a simmer.

2. Slowly whisk in butter, being careful to not let it come to a boil. If you have an instant thermometer, keep the butter under 180 F. Add in garlic, honey, lemon juice and salt and pepper (to taste).

3. Add the lobster tails and cook for 6-8 minutes. Be sure to turn occasionally. Monitor butter so that it does not come to a boil.

4. When the poached lobster tails have an internal temperature of 140-145° remove from the saucepan and add to a plate.

Broccoli Slaw

1. Add vegetable oil, cider vinegar, sugar, salt and pepper and cilantro to a small bowl. Whisk together until well combined.

2. Add chopped broccoli, shredded purple cabbage, shredded carrot and diced shallots to a larger mixing bowl.

3. Pour the oil and vinegar dressing over the slaw and combine well.

4. Serve with poached lobster tails. Voila!

Happy holidays!