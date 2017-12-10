Where to order your party food for the holidays in Toronto

It all of the sudden hits you. It’s the holiday season and you’re scrambling to get organized because, heck, you just love getting together with friends and family. I’ve found myself in these situations (totally my doing!) when I’ve invited neighbours over for last minute get togethers. I’ve also been in situations where my boss would say, hey “can you organize a little party for the office?” No problem.

I’ve also learned to not stress over the planning of these gatherings. Luckily, in our city we have lots of options to have party food delivered no matter how big or small our parties are. Here are some incredible restaurants that will make you look like a rockstar for your next party.

QUESADA BURRITOS & TACOS:

We’ve love their easy ordering catering service that makes party planning less stressful. Order the build your own taco station kit with all the fixings including fresh made guacamole and salsas. Honestly, we’ve intentionally over ordered their mini-burritos in hopes for leftovers for the next day. Price points are great too. Taco Kit budgets out less than $10 per person (3 tortillas per person). Nice change from those dry sandwiches and pizza. Their catering packages all come in ready to serve presentation boxes (or do like we did and transfer to your own serving platters). Several locations to pick up from. Order here www.quesada.ca

BOMBAY STREET FOOD:

Spice up your party or even with flavourful street food inspired platters. Party platters features an array of appetizers from their restaurant menu and serves 8 to 10 people. Bonus dozen Indian shortbread order until January 15. Vegetarian party platter options also available. Also try their Chaat party experience ($14.99 per person) and their Frankie Wraps ($12.99 per person) . Tasty! Order here: www.bombaystreetfood.ca

THE SUSHI BAR: Sushi platters from The Sushi Bar are great crowd pleasers. Rolls are made fresh just before you pick up of have delivered. For over 30 people, they’ll help custom create party menus with your needs in mind. Inquire about having one of their sushi chefs on site complete with working station. Party Roll tray (50 pieces) have a nice variety of fresh seafood like tuna, salmon as well as California rolls, and vegetarian rolls ($44). Order here thesushibar.ca

BUTTER BAKER:

Elevate your brunch with beautiful savoury or sweet freshly baked croissants and other goodies. Their products use classic French culinary techniques with freshest and seasonal ingredients. Surprisingly delightful and diverse selection including the must have Pork Belly & Cheddar Croissant, the show stopper Lemon Meringue Croissant, and the seasonal Gingerbread Man Croissant. Selection changes daily in-store. Order through their app and for additional perks. Order here www.butter-baker.com

MCEWAN’S:

We are drooling over the “Tastes of the World” ready to go dinner options (minimum 6 people) that has everything you need for a complete meal. Be that inspiring host and take your guests on a tasty journey inspired by Greece, Italy, France, India, Morocco and heck, yah, even the the USA (includes McEwan’s own Fried Chicken, spun potatoes, creamed corn, coleslaw dinner rolls and gravy –$45 for a dinner for 4 people). Or even if you need to create a fabulous spread of charcuterie boards for that friendly gathering. Order here mcewan.ca

PUSATERI’S:

You want to make things easy for the “big feast” for the holidays? Pusateri’s popular Turkey Prixe Fixe (serves 8 people) and has everything you need from appetizers, salad, soup, whole roasted turkey, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, whipped potatoes, root veg, green beans and a Madeleine’s Kawartha Maple Pecan Pie. All for $250. Turkey not your thing? There are other options! Order here pusateris.com

CAPLANSKY’S DELI:

Craving for smoked meat or smoked turkey? and lots of it? This well-loved deli takes care of everything from fresh baked bagels to latkes, an abundance of pickles, and custom house-made mustards and more. Lots of side options and they can even arrange for one of their professional slicers handle a slicing stations right in your home or office. Don’t forget the Toronto Style Cheesecake. Order here www.caplanskys.com