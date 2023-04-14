“Five Minutes With” Toronto-based Irish DJ Martina Bosede

Martina Bosede is an international open-format DJ. She has played in the UK, Ireland and Nigeria, toured with Porsche, and worked with MTV Nigeria. Martina has done fashion shows, product launches, private events and secured residencies in exclusive venues.

European venues she have played in include Ministry Of Sound, Scala, Palm Beach Mayfair, Colony Casino, Esporta Hotel Group Nigeria, Blind Spot Bar at St Martins Lane Hotel, Century Club Soho, Oxo Tower, Grays Inn, Shoreditch Platform, Canary Wharf Fashion Show to name a few…

She spearheaded initiatives both corporate and celebrity, such as Ikea’s Toronto expansion, the SportingLife x Nobis launch with actor Simu Liu, and the Canadian launch of Alicia Keys’ Keys Soulcare brand, before hosting the singer’s private afterparty at Hotel X.

Name:

Martina Bosede

Genre:

House / Afrobeats / Pop

Founded:

2018

# of Albums:

I have just released my first EP, LP is in the works

Latest Single:

M.O.V.E

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Janet Jackson

Favourite musician now:

Beyonce

Guilty pleasure song:

Eddie Murphy – Party All The Time

Live show ritual:

Sometimes before I do a DJ performance, I’ll have a herbal tea to calm my mind and settle in for the show

Favourite local musician:

4Korners

EP or LP?

EP

Early bird or night owl?

A bit of both

Road or studio?

Road

Any shows or albums coming up?

Just released my first single called M.O.V.E and I’m currently working on the follow-up single

Where can we follow you?

Instagram

***

Rapid Fire Toronto Qs

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Ozzys Burguers

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Queens Quay

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

High Park

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

History

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Long and McQuade