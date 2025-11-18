Carlisle the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Carlisle is an absolute sweetheart wrapped in a playful puppy package. This friendly little guy is bursting with affection and charm, eager to meet everyone he sees and even quicker to melt into your arms for cuddles. He’s sensitive and gentle at heart-always looking to connect and make eye contact, as if he’s trying to tell you how much he loves being by your side.

On walks, Carlisle is a dream companion. He has excellent leash manners for such a young pup, moving with focus and curiosity but never pulling or darting off. When it’s chilly outside, he might give a little whine-he’s not the biggest fan of the cold-but once he’s moving, his joyful energy takes over. He’s wonderfully playful and loves to romp around, though like many puppies, he can get a little mouthy when the excitement kicks in. A few gentle reminders and some tasty treats (which he adores!) go a long way with this food-motivated boy.

When playtime winds down, Carlisle transforms into the ultimate cuddle companion. Sit down for a moment, and he’ll climb right into your lap, tuck himself in close, and soak up every bit of affection you offer. His expressive face and perfect little sits at every stop show off his thoughtful, eager-to-please nature.

Carlisle is the perfect mix of silly, sensitive, and sweet-a puppy who wants nothing more than to love and be loved in return. Whoever welcomes him home will find a loyal, affectionate friend who will fill every day with warmth, laughter, and gentle joy.

Carlisle

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 4 Months

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Black / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

