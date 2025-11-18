Lesley Davidson is the President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Toronto, a charity dedicated to building vibrant communities. With her entire career spent at the organization, Lesley has led initiatives that address key community challenges, from providing emergency childcare during the pandemic to launching supportive housing for at-risk youth. The YMCA offers a “third space” for people to connect through programs like childcare, health and fitness, and mentorship.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

The YMCA of Greater Toronto is a charity that ignites the potential in people. With about 500 locations in the Greater Toronto Area, we provide a third space where people can gather, connect and build community through a breadth of programs and services like health and fitness, licensed child care, camps, employment and immigrant services, and shelters.

What problem does it aim to solve?

We’re focused on creating vibrant communities where everyone can shine. It could be a parent looking to access affordable, high-quality child care so they can re-enter the workforce. A young person experiencing homelessness looking for a safe place to sleep and wraparound support. Or even a child wanting to experience summer camp for the first time. The Y is a place that helps people a chance to reach their potential.

When did you start or join it?

I’ve been at the YMCA of Greater Toronto my whole career. I started working at Central Y in downtown Toronto in a front-line programming role and over the years worked as General Manager of the centre, Vice President of Health and Fitness, Chief Operations Officer, and now, the first woman President CEO of the largest YMCA in the world. It’s been an incredible two years in that role: opening the McDonald Family YMCA in the Waterworks building and announcing a new YMCA Supportive Housing Initiative for 2SLGBTQIA+ youth, both in downtown Toronto. The Y is constantly finding new ways to serve the community and it’s a joy to be part of that.

What made you want to get involved?

The first time I stepped in a Y, I knew something special was happening around me. The atmosphere was electric, and I wanted to be part of it. In the span of minutes, key moments are happening around you. Parents are picking up their children from child care, friends are coming together on the basketball (and now pickleball) court, and volunteers are welcoming newcomers and seniors. That’s what I love about the Y. We see people from different backgrounds and ages connecting every single day. It’s an incredibly welcoming community that gets me excited to come to work every morning.

What was the situation like when you started?

When I first started, I met a volunteer at the Y who was a popular fitness instructor. Unfortunately, he contracted AIDS. The fear and stigma around AIDS and homophobia in communities at the time left many people with the disease feeling isolated. So, he had an idea: create a support network and exercise program for people who tested positive for HIV/AIDS. We called it the Positive Living Program. It was a huge success and ran into the 2000s, helping connect hundreds of people in a positive way. It’s an example of how the Y, together with community members, finds ways to support the community with what it needs in the moment. Fortunately, that approach continues at the Y today.

How has it changed since?

The challenges may be different, but it all comes back to one thing: Community. Our charity has been on the ground for over 170 years and has witnessed the challenges our community face. When the unexpected happens, we’ve acted fast and introduced new programs, like Emergency Child Care during the pandemic, to help people when they need it. Today, those challenges include housing, unemployment, isolation, declining mental and physical health, and a deep need for belonging. Some of the more recent programs we’ve introduced to help conquer these challenges are launching the Black Achievers Mentorship Program and its recent expansion, designed to provide social and academic opportunities for Black youth, and the YMCA Supportive Housing Initiative, a program dedicated to creating affordable rental housing for 2SLGBTQIA+ youth who are at risk of or experiencing homelessness. We continue to listen to the most pressing needs within our community, and respond. And all of it made possible thanks to the collective contributions of volunteers, donors, community members, funders, like-minded organizations, and employees.

What more needs to be done?

The Y’s programs, partnerships, and people are critical in addressing some of the challenges our communities face every day and creating opportunities for growth. We’re focusing our efforts on growing core program participation and excellence, teaming up with like-minded organizations to make a bigger impact together, and strengthening our charity so we can be ready for whatever comes next. This means centring our efforts on our participants and members, especially at a time when the community and its needs continue to grow.

How can our readers help?

Too many people are facing economic pressures that can become barriers to accessing community programs and services. Become a monthly donor and make an impact on your community. Even a small gift can make all the difference by helping us provide financial assistance for those who would otherwise not be able to participate in our programs. Visit ymcagta.org/Donate to get started.

Do you have any events coming up?

We are hosting our 2nd annual Shine On YMCA Charity 5k to send 600 children – who would not otherwise be able to for financial reasons – to camp next summer. The event is open to people of all ages and fitness levels, including runners and walkers. It’s a great opportunity to help raise funds to support YMCA Camps and help make camp a reality for hundreds of children across the GTA. Last year’s event was a special moment for me. Seeing everyone come together to help others, while having fun, is the definition of what it means to be part of a community like the Y. Whether you’re walking or running, there’s still time to join us or support someone who is participating.

Where can people follow you?

I regularly share updates on LinkedIn. To see the latest on all of our programs and services, visit our socials below:

Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

If you’re interested in learning more about the YMCA of Greater Toronto and our programs and services, visit ymcagta.org.

PAY IT FORWARD: What’s an awesome local charity you love?

We partnered with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra during the lockdown days of the pandemic to help improve people’s well-being. We recorded a poolside performance from the Central YMCA that was shared with people at home, and hosted an outdoor rooftop performance. Today, we continue to connect with them through programs such as the YMCA Black Achievers Mentorship Program. The TSO welcomes mentors and mentees of the program to performances and to be inspired by the music. Both our organizations recognize the value of inclusive spaces and the importance of connecting in real life.