David July is a singer/songwriter/rapper from Vancouver, British Columbia.

At a very young age, David July has mastered the ability to use powerful and catchy melodies, as well as emotionally and compellingly performed lyrics to create the smash hits you will hear for years on.

After releasing his first album, Kaleidoscope, in March of 2023, David began to make a name for himself as a genre fusing musician soaring across Canada and the United States, and with massive leaps forward such as a nationwide headlining tour, big festival bookings, and more, people began to see just how powerful David’s masterful live performances prove to be as well.

Starting in high school, David crafted his ability to create memorable hooks and driven verses all by himself, with nothing but his favourite music to study, as well as attempt to imitate. David grew up being influenced by many different types of music. From hip hop legends, like Ice Cube, 50 Cent and Eminem, to pop superstars such as Michael Jackson, Justin Timberlake, and Bieber. From Queen to Metallica, nothing was off limits. This openness to all types of sound was the beginning of David’s journey with music.

Name:

David July

Genre:

Pop/Hip-Hop

Founded:

2020

# of Albums:

1 (not including deluxe)

Latest Album:

Kaleidoscope

Latest Single:

One More Time

Latest Video: Do It Again

Favourite musician growing up:

I listened to a whole lotta Eminem when I was growing up. I remember hearing Drop The World by Lil Wayne and Eminem and instantly falling in love with both of their music.

Favourite musician now:

I have been non-stop listening to The Weeknd’s newest album, and it’s given me a lot of inspiration lately as well. So yeah, I’d say The Weeknd.

Guilty pleasure song:

I’m not really that guilty of this, but I listen to movie/TV/video game soundtracks all the time. If you saw me out walking around and asked me what I was listening to, there’s a good chance I’d say something like “Flight” by Hanz Zimmer (Man of Steel), or “Lily’s Theme” by Alexandre Desplat (Harry Potter). I also listen to a lot of early 2000s and 2010s throwbacks to feel some sort of emotion when the current music just isn’t doing it.

Live show ritual:

I always get a drink in me. Other than that, to be honest, I don’t have a specific ritual I do before (or after) every show, but I feel like there will be something soon.

EP or LP?

I always prefer quality over quantity. So if that means cutting half, or two thirds of the songs made for a project out to make the final cut, then that’s the way it’s meant to be. Having said that, I love a good full album, which doesn’t have to be long by any means, though. Nine to twelve tracks is a good sweet spot I find. The project I’m just finishing up now has nine songs on it, and when I started making it, I was dead set on it being an EP, but as it went on, I figured out more of what the story and the specific concept is, and that told me I needed exactly nine.

Early bird or night owl?

Anyone who knows me knows how much of a night owl I am. A lot of the time, I can’t even get anything done until after midnight when it gets to prime time. Over the years of staying up late in the studio making music, it’s only gotten later and later as it goes on. Sometimes I’ll find myself going to bed around 5-6 in the morning after a session.

Road or studio?

I love both. Being able to tour and have a setup to make music on the road would be an ideal world. The studio is where I can just relax and let all the ideas come out and have fun doing it. The stage is where all those finished ideas come to life, and being on the road is the best way to show as many people as possible those ideas.

Any shows or albums coming up?

My newest single, “One More Time”, is my favourite song I’ve ever put out, and I can’t suggest it enough to everyone who loves good music. Stay tuned for the official music video coming out very soon as well.

I got some more singles coming out as well, and then I’ll be dropping my upcoming project/album (title classified for now), along with a release show and a listening party, both in the works as well.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions :

What is your favourite local restaurant?

The best burger I’ve ever had is at Burger Drops by Liberty Village here in Toronto.

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Queen Street is an obvious answer, but it just has so much good stuff all along it, so it’s hard not to mention.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

I can’t say I’ve been to many parks around me, but Trinity Bellwoods Park is always nice to go by when it’s nice out.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

The El Mocambo is such a sweet venue. I always have such a great time watching shows there.