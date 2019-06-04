“Five Minutes With” Toronto Singer / Songwriter Mattie Leon

Hailing from Toronto, Mattie Leon is a singer/songwriter whose music strikes a beautiful balance between Folk/R&B and Pop. 2019 will see the release of “WHEN LOVE IS STRONG / CAUGHT UP”, a two song single that returns Leon to the R&B roots he cultivated on his debut EP, TERRACE. It’s the first release since 2017’s SIGNAL HILL; a 7-song collection of rhythmic Canadiana that landed Leon a nomination for Emerging Artist at the 2018 Canadian Folk Music Awards. Canadian Beats said the record is “Full of emotion and passion” and that “Mattie Leon is onto something brilliant”.

Name: Mattie Leon

Genre: Singer/Songwriter

Founded: 2015

# of Albums: 2 EP’s, 5 singles

Latest Release: When Love Is Strong / Caught Up – Double A-side Single

Latest Single: When Love Is Strong and Caught Up

Latest Video: When Love Is Strong

* currently an unlisted video that will be made public on June 1st*

Favourite Restaurant:

Fresh

Favourite band as a teenager:

The Beatles

Favourite band now:

The Beatles

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Taylor Swift – Delicate

Live Show Ritual:

Find something to stress about!

Favourite local artist:

The Redhill Valleys

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Refer to Favourite Restaurant! Monster Protein salad, 369 & peanut lime, extra cabbage. All day.

Queen or College St?

Queen St

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

I jog through High Park all the time … I love it

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl

Road or studio?

Draw…I like them both

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti?

Where can we follow you?

Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Any shows or albums coming up?

When Love Is Strong / Caught Up – out everywhere digitally on June 1st

June 15th – Summer Tour kick off show at The Burdock

w/ Nelson Sobral and Lance Isaacs

Tickets available at https://burdockto.com/shows/?show=1947