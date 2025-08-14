Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Conor Bradbury

Conor Bradbury is a Toronto-based comedian known for his high-energy performances and sharp comedic timing. A longtime improv enthusiast influenced by Whose Line is it Anyway? and George Carlin, he brings a mix of bold physicality and clever writing to the stage. As a core member of the award-winning comedy troupe Sex T-Rex, Bradbury has spent 15 years crafting dynamic, cinematic-style comedy.

How would you describe your comedy style?

Funny! I try to be as well-rounded as possible, but I’d probably be described as someone who’s very good at yelling, while retaining the goodwill of the audience.

Who are some of your influences?

I grew up watching (and poorly trying to re-create) Whose Line is it Anyways? It was a huge moment for me when I first got to perform with Colin Mocherie (he remains one of the best improvisers in the world to this day).

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

George Carlin. My Aunt bought me his book Brain Droppings as I was starting to get into comedy. I love his balance between scathing commentary and clownish goofiness.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Probably Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson? I Think You Should Leave and Detroiters should both be required viewing for anyone in Comedy.

What is your pre-show ritual?

It used to be barfing, but over the years, my nerves have calmed, so now I mostly just look at fantasy hockey until showtime.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Bad Dog Theatre at Bloor and Ossington. Unfortunately, the space was torn down during the pandemic, but I think it was a perfect theatre and really felt like home (thankfully, Bad Dog is still alive and well as a company, just currently in search of a new full-time venue).

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

I’m incredibly proud of the work I’ve done with my Comedy Troupe Sex T-Rex. We’ve been working together for the last fifteen years (and just won a Dora Award this year)! We perform a high-octane, uber physical and cinematic style of comedy, which I feel is really unique.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Live comedy baby! Toronto is chock-full of talented comedians performing all over the city. Just go to Comedy Bar on any given night, and odds are you’ll see something fun.

Tell us a joke about your city.

Someday I’ll own a house in it.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

Sex T Rex is starting to write a new show. Don’t know when it’s coming out yet, but whenever that happens, you should come see it!

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | SEX T-REX

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Seann Murray. He works a ton as a comedy tech, and he’s so good and successful at that that sometimes people don’t even know what an incredible writer and performer he is.