Billy the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Prepare to fall head over paws for Billy, the sweetest German Shepherd you’ll ever meet! This handsome boy is a master of cuddles and absolutely thrives on attention, making him the perfect companion for anyone looking for a loyal and affectionate friend.

Billy is a big fan of playtime! Whether it’s a game of fetch (he goes absolutely wild for a ball!) or shaking around a squeaky, jumpy toy, he’s always up for some fun. He’s also a social butterfly when it comes to other dogs. He loves making new friends at the park, starting with polite sniffs and quickly moving to happy play bows and playful fence-runs, all without a peep!

While Billy is incredibly sweet, he’s also a strong boy who’s still working on his leash manners. He gets super excited when he catches a scent or spots something interesting (like a pigeon – watch out!), and he’s not shy about showing off his strength. He’s making great progress, especially with an “easy walk” harness, and he’ll do best with an adopter who’s ready to continue his training. He’s very food motivated, especially for tasty liver treats, which will be a huge help with his continued learning.

Billy appreciates a gentle touch. He’s looking for a loving home where he can get all the attention, playtime, and guidance he needs to truly shine. If you’re ready for a loyal, playful, and incredibly sweet companion, Billy is your guy!

Billy

Breed: German Shepherd, Mix

Age: 1 Year 7 Months

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Black / Tan

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.