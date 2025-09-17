“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Visual Artist Celia Lees

Celia Lees’ paintings possess a rare blend of urgency and intimacy. Abstract yet emotionally precise, they feel more like lived experiences than static objects. Born in Port Stanley in 1996 and trained in fashion design at Toronto Metropolitan University, Lees began her career at Canada Goose and Acne Studios before breaking from the rigidity of fashion to pursue painting. What emerged was an intuitive, physical,

deeply embodied practice. She paints barefoot with an array of brushes and found objects, guided more by feeling than form.

Her background in design still informs her work, reflected in her sensitivity to texture, palette, and visual rhythm. But she has rejected commercial structure in favour of creative autonomy. Her paintings, now in private collections across more than 20 countries, mirror a generation’s shift toward using art and aesthetics as expressions of identity and cultural fluency.

Lees also brings others along. Her practice moves beyond the canvas, rooted in movement, instinct, and a deep engagement with material and place. The work often begins with an unresolved feeling and unfolds through process. She isn’t projecting an image; she’s creating a space. In a world of spectacle, Lees’ presence and vulnerability mark her as a quiet but revolutionary force in contemporary abstraction.

***

Which neighbourhood are you in?

My studio is based in Little Portugal, a laid-back part of Toronto that feels residential but is still close to the city’s energy. I love the pace there and how it gives me space to focus. I live in the King West area, which has a totally different vibe, so I feel lucky to move between both.

What do you do?

I make large-scale abstract paintings rooted in movement and emotion. I approach each work as a conversation with whatever’s happening internally, letting the process unfold naturally and trusting my internal instincts.

What are you currently working on?

Right now I’m experimenting with new styles and pushing my palette in ways that feel fresh and unfamiliar. I’m trying to explore the limits of my medium and find different ways to express what I’m feeling through paint. It’s a bit of a departure from my past work, and that’s what’s exciting about it. I’m also working on a couple of commissions and preparing new pieces to share with my international galleries.

Where can we find your work?

I’ve recently joined the roster at Bau-Xi Gallery, where my work is available at both their Toronto and Vancouver locations. Internationally, my work is represented by the 11 Contemporary Art Centre in China, Sugarlift Gallery in New York, and Escat Gallery in Barcelona. You can also explore more of my practice through my website and Instagram.