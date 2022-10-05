Jennie Belaiev is an incredibly talented, multidisciplinary artist. Born in Russia, she moved to Israel at a young age and in her adult life moved to Canada. The diversity of her background is reflected perfectly in her art.

Most artists pick a style and run with it, Jennie decided that she had her own approach, blending form and media to suit each piece specifically. She has worked in oils, watercolours, acrylic, and other mediums; never conforming to one style. She described it to me once as “having a picture in her head that just needed to get out” and that is exemplified by the sheer variety of styles she has encompassed. She gets the picture in her head down onto canvas any way it will fit her vision.

She is extremely adaptable and has completed several commissions for me; some as specific as “The Xenomorph from Alien, and make it look wet” and some as vague as “Darth Revan’s mask from Star Wars: Knights of the old republic. She has never shied away from a challenge and every piece is exceptional with a feeling of being deeply personal.

The once common aspect I could say of all her pieces is her incredible ability to capture eyes and the emotion they convey, from her version of “The Suicide” with Pikachu to her various portraits from “Portrait Artist of the week”, her pieces always leave me with a better understanding of myself.

Written by Alex McCann – Boyfriend, Art Commissioner, Fan, Friend

***

Which ’hood are you in?

For the last several years I have been based in Thornhill.

What do you do?

I love exploring different mediums and learning new things. Currently, I work mainly with digital and acrylics but it depends on the piece.

What are you currently working on?

I am in the beginning stages of a large portrait in oils. Really looking forward to starting giving dimensions to a mainly blank canvas.

Where can we find your work?

You can find me on my website or get in touch through Instagram and Facebook. All my contacts can be found at Linktree.