HK the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Looking for a smart, treat-motivated, and people-focused pup? HK is your guy! This sweet, attentive boy already knows how to sit and is graded as ‘most improved’ at loose-leash-walking by the team at THS -he’s a quick learner, especially when snacks are involved!

HK recently had a polite playdate at the park with his buddy Ruger, showing great social skills and curiosity. He’s confident on platforms, loves a good sniff walk, and handles new experiences like a champ. HK can sometimes react to passing dogs, but he disengages easily and continues to explore calmly with gentle redirection.

HK’s favourite things? Treats, exploring new places, and being your #1 sidekick. Come meet this sweet, eager-to-please pup-you might just find your perfect match!

HK

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 5 Years 3 Months

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Tan / Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society's complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

