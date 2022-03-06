Chef Nick Liu’s Turkey Wonton Noodle Soup recipe for Lunar New Year

Chef Nick Liu shared with us this Turkey Wonton Noodle Soup recipe for Lunar New Year, inspired by his childhood as a son of Hakka parents in Canada.

Dumplings are the dish his ancestors have been eating for hundreds of years, and the Hakka cuisine, in general, are flavours Nick grew up with.

Turkey Wonton

Ingredients:

– 1/2 pack wonton skins

– 1 lb minced turkey

– 1/4 tablespoons soy sauce

– 1/4 teaspoon minced garlic

– 1/4 teaspoon minced ginger

– 2 tablespoon corn starch

– 1/4 teaspoon sugar

– 1 egg white

-1/4 teaspoon pepper

– 1/4 teaspoon salt

Filling:

In a large bowl combine all ingredients together, except for the wonton skins, and mix well.

Making Wontons:

Place a wonton skin on a clean surface so it looks like a diamond. Place a small amount of wonton mix in the center. Wet the bottom corner of the wonton skin with water and fold it up to the opposite corner. Press the edges to seal. Wet the two side corners with water and bring them together and press firmly to join. Repeat above until all your wonton mix is used up. Place wontons on a lined baking tray and place in freezer.

Cooking Method:

Place a large soup pot of water on the stovetop and turn the heat to high.

Bring the water to a boil. Carefully put your wontons in the boiling water, stir after 2 min, cook for 5-7 min. Stating the obvious- only cook the amount of wontons you want to eat. This recipe makes enough dumplings for you to use multiple times for many different applications.

Place the remaining dumplings in a ziplock bag and store in the freezer for another day.

Remove wontons from boiling water with a slotted spoon and place in a stainless steel bowl. Put aside until needed.

***

Turkey Wonton Noodle Soup

Ingredients:

– 4 bundles wonton noodles

– 4 pc yu choy

– 4 cups turkey or chicken broth

– 16 cooked turkey wontons

– 4 teaspoon chilli oil

– coriander leaves for garnish

– 4 deep soup bowls

Cooking Method:

Place the wonton noodles in a stainless steel bowl and cover with boiling water. Set aside until needed.

In a soup pot, bring the broth up to a boil. Blanch the yu choy in the stock for 1 minute then transfer each piece into a soup bowl.

Strain the noodles through a colander and place in the boiling broth. Cook for 1 minute and remove from broth, with tongs place 4 bundles of noodles, in the 4 soup bowls with yu choy.

Place the cooked wontons in the boiling broth to reheat, 1 minute and transfer 4 wontons to each bowl of noodles.

Top each soup bowl up with the broth until it just covers the noodles.

Place some coriander leaves and a teaspoon of chilli oil on top for garnish.

Enjoy!