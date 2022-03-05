Jennifer the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Jennifer is a social butterfly that just wants to be around her people as much as possible. Sometimes she likes good playtime, but mostly, she’s all about good pets and good vibes.

What’s a good vibe? There are tons according to Jennifer! Treats, talking about your day and sitting up high on a perch to watch life go by are all good vibes.

What’s not a good vibe? Approaching her for pets too quickly. Don’t get her wrong, she loves pets! She will push into your hands, give you headbutts, and show you where she wants to be pet, but if your hands are moving too quickly or too close to her face, she doesn’t know what’s happening and she’ll try to swat your hand away.

She’s also not afraid to tell you when she’s had enough for pets for now with another swat.

Jennifer is looking to be matched with a cat-savvy person who understands feline body language. She may not always use her voice, but she gives a lot of body cues – most of them are “pay attention to me!”

Jennifer would do best in a home as your only fur baby – human and pet. She would love a calm home where she can hang out with her human, window-watch, and relax in her favourite snoozing spots.

Jennifer

Age: 3 Years 2 Months

Sex: Female

Size: S

Colour: Grey / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.