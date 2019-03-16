“A Day in the Life” with local filmmaker Sara Martins

Sara Martins was born into a traditional immigrant Portuguese family. As a child she was always very shy and timid, but always strived for more…something different. She loved reading books and would grab piles at a time from the public library. Those written words would create worlds in her mind that she would teleport to. Then in high school she decided to join a video club at school…now she was able to recreate worlds on a screen instead of just in her mind. She would spend hours in the editing room making short videos. In her final year of high school, she got to do a co-op placement with a production company and knew that she had to somehow get into the industry. So she took a chance and continued to follow her heart. Even though life takes its turns, she currently finds herself, once again, immersed in the industry that helped her find her voice and break free from her own constraints.

– Written by my mother Maria Martins.

What ‘hood are you in?

I currently divide my time between Mississauga and Little Portugal.

What do you do?

I’m a filmmaker.

What are you currently working on?

I’m currently working on post-production and marketing of a digital series, The Vault, which was partly funded with the help of the Independent Production Fund.

It’s a post-apocalyptic science fiction web series about a ragtag group of survivors who are forced to live together in an underground military base known as “the Vault”. Buried five miles beneath the Earth, it is humanity’s only remaining hope. Or is it? Outside in the wasteland where nothing has survived the nuclear winter…a routine survey mission discovers the first survivor in three years.

Hopefully, we’ll get to start on a second season after this one wraps up.

Where can we find your work?

You can check out my latest digital series, The Vault, on social media at:

Official Website | YouTube | Twitter | Instagram

It’s also going to screen at the Canada Independent Film Festival in Toronto and the Winter Film Awards International Film Festival in New York City later this month. You can also catch it at festivals in Buenos Aires, Los Angeles and Universal Studios Hollywood in March!

Episode 6 is out now on YouTube.