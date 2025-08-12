My Digital Life: Toronto Content Creator Lauralee

Lauralee Sheehan is a dynamic Toronto-based content creator, musician, and media entrepreneur who seamlessly blends creativity with business acumen. As the founder and chief creative officer of Digital 55 and Coolhunter Films, she crafts thought-provoking unscripted video series—like Filter and Coolhunter—that spotlight underground arts, cannabis culture, and evolving cultural narratives.

What is your channel called and what is it about?

Digital 55, an indie subculture media studio, runs two original channels:

Coolhunter – A short-form, cinematic series inspired by subculture scenes—each episode dives into art, culture and innovation with a community-driven, indie-vibe storytelling and short film ethos.

Filter – A niche channel devoted to new cannabis culture, blending lifestyle features, narrative-driven pieces and indie-music curation to spotlight this distinct subculture.

Both channels reflect our passion for community, counterculture, and authentic creative expression—just aimed at slightly different corners of the underground.

When did you start it? What motivated you at the beginning?

After years producing storytelling, digital, and media content for clients, I knew it was crucial for Digital 55 to create our own IP—I wanted to tell stories we actually owned: about music, art, and underground scenes that resonate with me as a musician (I’m one half of Jo Ryder and was in Lovely Killbots). Once we went full-time in 2018 and built a stable foundation, I deliberately reinvested revenue into original projects—launching Filter and Coolhunter in 2019.

Who were you inspired by? Any influences?

We pull inspiration from both film and music—especially that dreamy-meets-gritty energy of the ’90s and early 2000s. On the music side, influences include indie and electronic acts like NEIL FRANCES, Chezile, Metric, Broken Social Scene, and Death From Above 1979. As a musician myself (I’m currently one half of Jo Ryder and was previously in Lovely Killbots), music doesn’t just underscore our work—it shapes how we pace and vibe our stories.

Visually and narratively, we’re influenced by character-driven, mood-heavy films such as Before Sunrise, Mallrats, Dazed and Confused, Good Will Hunting, Lost in Translation, Fight Club, and Pulp Fiction. Those movies used tone and atmosphere to create scenes that stick with you—and that’s exactly what we’re chasing with Coolhunter and Filter: storytelling that lingers.

How would you describe your audience?

Our audience is made up of subculture enthusiasts and creative explorers—indie music fans, art and culture aficionados, and entrepreneurial spirits who crave authentic, underground stories. They’re digitally native (mostly 18–45), and they tune in for short-form, cinematic and slow storytelling content that speaks to their passion for music-driven narratives, innovative art, and community-centred subculture experiences.

What is your creative process? Do you have people who work with you?

Our process is simple and lean:

Research & Immersion: Dive into a subculture—talk to artists, attend events—to spark story ideas. Storyboard & Shoot: A core team scripts, films, and edits each episode. Iterate & Adapt: Refine with feedback, then remix the modular content for different platforms.

We partner with dynamic creators, artists, and collaborators—and as our channels grow, we’ll bring even more voices into the mix. This tight, collaborative network keeps our work fast, authentic, and endlessly reusable.

How do you monetize your content? Do you also have another job?

At this stage, we’re exploring a range of monetization avenues: IP licensing & syndication with niche streaming partners and international co-producers; brand partnerships & sponsorships that align with our subculture ethos; ad and subscription revenue on platforms like YouTube and Vimeo; a “Behind the Scenes” membership tier and limited-edition merch collaborations; and non-dilutive funding programs (WEOC, Ontario Creates, Canada Media Fund, BDC, FundThrough) to fuel new IP.

Running D55 as an indie studio and building our media channels is 150% of my focus. Oh yeah, and making music with Jo Ryder.

What is your favourite piece of content you have created?

I would have to say Filter Season 1, Episode 1: “Blondies Pizza”. We shot it in 2021—right in the middle of a world turned upside down—and editing was a massive challenge. Our footage was all over the place, and for a while, I was sure it’d all end up on the cutting-room floor. But somewhere in that chaos, we found our story and our vibe: the unpolished ’90s energy, the shop itself as a character, and working with indie record labels like Six Shooter Records on the soundtrack. That edit taught me the power of persistence and set the creative tone for everything we build across Coolhunter, Filter, and beyond—making this episode deeply nostalgic and personally meaningful as an Executive Producer.

I also love the Jo Ryder video for “Imprint”, filmed in 2021 inside an empty Drake Hotel. It immediately transports me back to the Drake Underground’s “Elvis Mondays” in the 2010’2, brimmed with musicians and creative energy. That past vibrancy makes me nostalgic for the subcultures and tight-knit communities that thrived there—even as the city continues to evolve.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

Best part: Merging storytelling with our love of music and film and knowing we own every frame. As a truly indie, bootstrapped studio in year 7, we dive headfirst into subculture stories—whether it’s an underground music scene or a local art collective—and bring them to the screen exactly as we envision. Thinking about the future of Coolhunter and Filter as they grow makes it even more thrilling. As a woman founder, owning what you create and integrating your passions into every project is both empowering and unforgettable.

Worst part: The constant financial tightrope. Running a truly indie shop means juggling cash flow, chasing grants or partnerships, and wondering if next month’s revenue will cover payroll. You’re also wearing every hat, which can feel chaotic and lead to burnout. The risk of a project stalling or a funding pitch falling through never really goes away.

What are your future plans for your channel?

Ultimately, we’re evolving from single-series channels into a multi-platform subculture media brand. Looking ahead, we’ll expand Coolhunter and Filter with new content drops, seasons, spin-offs, and niche streaming partnerships, while deepening dynamic artist collaborations.

Where can we follow you?

@explorefilter | @coolhunterto | @digital_55 | @jorydermusic

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another Canadian content creator that you love?

Here are three amazing creators/creatives who I’d love to feature on Coolhunter someday (soon).

Cliff Cardinal is an edgy cultural badass—an unstoppable force as a playwright, theatre artist, and musician. He reinvents every subculture he touches, and I love how he continually pushes creative boundaries. Can’t wait to feature him on Coolhunter.

Tatagabor is a pole-dancing, aerial powerhouse (we used to box together) whose art practice and online content are equally provocative and sublime. I’m a huge fan of how she fuses physical performance with creative storytelling.

Alexei Morita‘s skating and rollerblading videos are pure ’90s vibes—hypnotic and adventure-driven. I first saw him speak at Buffer Fest in Toronto and was taken by his whole “adventure approach” to content creation. Watching his content feels like being right there.