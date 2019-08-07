“A Day in the Life” with Toronto Dance Artist Cody Berry

Cody Berry, Azhadegamiganan gaye Bashkinegaabo Anishinaabewinikaazo, Waasii ododeman, is a self-taught and trained dancer who hails from Lac La Croix First Nation. Cody grew up dancing traditional, and later taught himself hip hop and contemporary, then later trained in ballet and eventually found a home to share and further grow his gifts, at Conteur Academy — under the direction of Eryn Waltman. Cody embodies Anishinaabe Inaadiziwin (way of being) which encompasses utilizing his gift of dance and expression, as well as following teachings of humility, respect, love, courage, wisdom, honesty and truth, through his work — his dancing and choreography. Cody shares and bridges understanding between worlds through his truths — his interpretations, his emotions, his stories, his commentary, his ideas, and his culture, through dance. Cody has danced with Red Sky Performance, Larchaud Dance Project, Frog In Hand, and has danced at the Aboriginal Achievement Awards, as well as Indigenous Day Live. His first work premiered last year at New Blue Dance Festival. He recently finished training with Apolonia Velasquez in her new program DLVR City. - By Jessica Atatise, Family Member/ Lac La Croix, FN

What ‘hood are you in?

Currently I’m Queen St. W and moving to North York.

What do you do?

I’m a Dance Artist

What are you currently working on?

I’m currently working with Frog In Hand as a company dancer/collaborator in the production titled “Heart of Matter” for the Toronto Fringe. Its showing on July 4th, 5th, 6th, 8th, 9th, 11th, 12th, and 13th / 9:30-10:30 pm at Trinity Saint Paul’s United Church.

Where can we find your work?

Fall for Dance North, October 2nd–6th @ Ryerson Theatre

Native Earth Performing Arts Weesageechak 32 Festival, November 13th -23rd