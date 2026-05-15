There’s been a quiet buzz building over the past year—whispers that something new was coming to one of the city’s most beloved wellness destinations. For decades, Elmwood Spa has been a go-to for both locals and visitors, known for its classic treatments and signature spa experiences. Now, there’s a fresh reason to return.

RESONANCE has arrived—an elevated, next-generation wellness space that brings together science-backed therapies designed to restore both body and mind. Think biohacking, contrast therapy, and immersive experiences, all thoughtfully curated and under one roof.

Set on a newly renovated floor within the spa, RESONANCE feels like a sanctuary within a sanctuary. Dedicated rooms house each modality, creating a seamless and calming flow from one experience to the next. Whether you’re new to this form of wellness or well-versed in it, there’s something here that meets you exactly where you are. What stands out most is the balance of innovative and forward-thinking treatments offered alongside the tried-and-true rituals that have defined Elmwood for years.

Each multi-sensory therapy is designed with intention—to reduce stress, build resilience, and support better sleep. Personally, I left feeling a deep sense of calm, balance, and clarity. Even the persistent pressure in my lower back seemed to ease.

How does it all work? You can choose a single therapy or combine a few, depending on what your body needs that day. If you’re unsure where to begin, a quick online quiz helps guide your experience. Based on my results, I was recommended the REVIVE (Circuit 1)—a perfect match for what I didn’t even realize I needed.

Here’s a closer look at what you can explore within RESONANCE:

Biohacking Treatment

I tried a 50-minute, multi-sensory experience that blends bioacoustics with full-body red light therapy. It feels like a gentle reset—designed to calm the mind, reduce inflammation, and bring the body back into balance. Yes, I fell asleep.

Mental Fitness Lounger

In just 20 minutes, this guided experience uses synchronized sound and vibration to quiet the nervous system. Aka RLX BrainGym is an award-winning lounger that I have not experienced quite like this anywhere else. It felt deeply meditative, offering a moment to pause and truly disconnect and reset. I also fell asleep here.

Contrast Therapy

A practice rooted in tradition, now reimagined in a private, modern setting. Move between an infrared sauna and a cold plunge (set between 8ºC and 10ºC) to boost circulation, reduce inflammation, and support recovery. The space is entirely your own, complete with a private shower—ideal for solo relaxation or shared with a partner or friend. For best results, cycles are repeated three times, with rest in between.

Flotation Therapy

This is your invitation to completely let go. In a private cabin, you float effortlessly in warm, Epsom salt-infused water, allowing both body and mind to drift into a deeply restorative state. It’s equal parts calming and creatively energizing.

Water Therapy

A longtime favourite at Elmwood, the whirlpool soaker remains a beautiful way to end your visit. Located in the women’s change room, it’s a space to linger, unwind, and extend that sense of ease.

Skincare Analysis

A thoughtful addition to the spa’s facial offerings! This complimentary service uses advanced analysis to better understand your skin’s current condition. It not only enhances your spa treatment but also helps to refine your at-home routine. (It’s also available as a standalone service for a fee.)

RESONANCE feels like a natural evolution for Elmwood Spa—where tradition meets innovation, and where wellness is approached with both care and curiosity. It’s not just about treatments! It’s also about how you feel when you leave—grounded, restored, and just a little more in tune with yourself and ready to face the world once again.