Staycation in the City at The Kimpton Saint George

Toronto is a city filled with beauty, entertainment and art, which offers visitors a unique experience with each visit. Take advantage of a boutique staycation vibe at the Kimpton Saint George. Nestled in the architecturally dynamic landscape of The Annex in Toronto, there are many amenities in arms reach.

One such amenity is the Bata Shoe Museum, located steps away from the Saint George. The Kimpton and Bata Shoe Museum offers a unique collaboration. The museum is currently featuring the Future Now: Virtual Sneakers to Cutting Edge Kicks exhibit. This exhibit takes audiences through the evolution of shoes from cultures all over the world to futuristic auto-lace and virtual shoes. Bring your phone, through QR Codes, audiences are able to project and interact with virtual shoes. It is a great place to take kids or enjoy an afternoon to yourself exploring the beauty and evolution of shoes!

The experience at the Kimpton Saint George felt personalized from the moment of check-in. The staff were welcoming, offering a fast and easy check-in process and suggestions to hotel events and events taking place in and around Toronto. This evening in particular featured a social hour, wherein complimentary drinks were offered alongside an amazing local soca duo, V.K. Vocal Vybez. The ‘V’ stands for guitarist/singer Vincent Jamal – Jamal is a Bahamian R&B artist, with a recently released album, Solid Conversations; the ‘K’ is for Kimya (that’s Kee-MY-ah) a Vincentian songstress who recently opened for Brian McKnight. Their renditions of popular soca hits filled the 1,500 square foot lounge and lobby of the Kimpton and drew a crowd. This felt like the Bacchanal Social Hour, an obvious ode to Toronto’s Caribbean Carnival aka Caribana. The social hour occurs on a nightly basis between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Guests of the Saint George are offered breakfast options – breakfast time can be booked upon arrival – check with the front desk during the check-in process. Fitness is a priority at the Kimpton Saint George with a state-of-the-art fitness room, accessible from the second floor, now featuring a Peloton, and yoga mats are available in each guest room.

There are plenty of photo opportunities in and around the Kimpton – from the large lobby mirror to the Marble Moon art pieces featured in all guest suites by Ottawa artist and designer, Laura Langford. There are elements of not just Toronto, but celebrations of Canada sewn into the design of the Kimpton Saint George. Take advantage of the unique aesthetic which makes the Saint George its own work of art. Inspiration for the design of the hotel pays homage to the heart and soul of the Annex while highlighting the eclectic eccentricities Toronto has to offer. Details of the hotel, like the single white squirrel figures found in every room, are attributed to providing guests with more insight into landmark Torontonian attractions while adding a whimsical flair of city representation. The overall design and usage of colour provides visitors with a feeling of being in a home-like environment.

One of the most impressionable features of the Kimpton was the reminder note in the guest suite which offers guests easy access – via room service – to items they may have forgotten or overlooked during packing. The service is quick and adds an extra special element of security and comfort for guests.

The Fortunate Fox is located in the lobby of the Kimpton Saint George and offers an amazing selection of foods and beverages. As a vegetarian, options are often limited, however, the Garden Burger… delicious! Every bite, more delectable than the last. The combination of feta cheese and avocado was incredible. This restaurant was lively throughout the day and evening, offering a dimly lit, intimate environment.

This staycation in the city showcases Toronto from a unique perspective, wherein visitors have the opportunity to enjoy the many attractions Toronto has to offer while playing tourist. There are so many ways to enjoy the Saint George. Guests can’t help but feel welcome by the staff and overall feeling of warmth present while staying at the Kimpton Saint George.