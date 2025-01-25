Molly the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Molly is a gentle, loving senior cat who’s a true joy to foster. In her golden years, she takes life at her own pace, enjoying a peaceful routine filled with naps, cuddles, and quiet companionship. Her favourite things include being petted and brushed-simple pleasures that bring out her sweet and affectionate nature. Around here, we like to call her “Mawwy,” a nickname that suits her perfectly.

While Molly isn’t always in the mood for toys, she surprises us occasionally with bursts of playful energy that are absolutely delightful to watch. When she does decide to play, it’s a treat for everyone involved!

Molly has been an easy foster from day one. Although she had some out-of-box elimination issues in the past, she’s done wonderfully in foster care, using her litterboxes like a pro with only one minor exception. With a patient and understanding adopter who respects her preferences, Molly will transition seamlessly into her forever home.

If you’re looking for a low-maintenance, affectionate companion to share your days with, Molly is as close to perfect as it gets!

Molly

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 12 Years 2 Months

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Brown / Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

