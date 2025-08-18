Homegrown Business: Angela Ysseldyk of Dutchman’s Gold

Dutchman’s Gold is a proudly Canadian, family-owned company that sells award-winning unpasteurized natural honey. The Van Alten family started selling honey off their front porch in 1981 at their home in Carlisle, Ontario, and they still keep bees on that same property today. Now they offer dozens of honey and bee products globally. We spoke to Co-Owner and daughter of Master Bee Keeper John Van Alten, Angela Ysseldyk, to learn more.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Dutchman’s Gold. We’re a Canadian, family-run company that produces bee-powered food and wellness products, including raw honey, maple syrup, supplements, skincare, and candles—all made with a commitment to sustainability and the health of our pollinators.

What made you want to do this work?

I grew up on our family’s honey farm and learned firsthand what it means to work hard, care deeply about nature, and create something meaningful. My father started Dutchman’s Gold in 1981, and after working in the wellness industry for over 25 years, I felt called to return to my roots and bring the best of the beehive to more homes. Together with my husband, we are doing just that – while building on awareness for

Local Beekeeping and Bee Health through initiatives like our Let’s Plant Campaign.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

We want to make clean, natural, and locally produced honey and beehive goods accessible, while also helping protect pollinators. Supporting sustainable beekeeping isn’t just important for our products, it’s vital for the future of food and biodiversity in Canada.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Health-conscious families, environmentally minded consumers, wellness enthusiasts, and those seeking locally made, functional foods. But the real answer is- our products are for everyone.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Dutchman’s Gold products are sold through national grocery retailers, speciality health food stores, Amazon.ca, Well.ca, Costco.ca, Walmart.ca and our own e-commerce store. We manufacture and distribute our own product lines, with a focus on clean ingredients and sustainable sourcing.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

Our office and production facility is located in Carlisle, Ontario, where it all began. It’s here that we continue to bottle, package, and ship our beehive-powered products across Canada.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

Q: Can you tell me about the sourcing and sustainability practices behind your honey?

A: Absolutely. Our bee-friendly promise ensures that all of our products are made with respect for the bees and their ecosystem. We work closely with local beekeepers, use sustainable packaging, and plant millions of wildflowers every year to help restore pollinator habitats.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

Best: Sharing the magic of the beehive with more people and knowing we’re making a positive impact—for health, for the environment, and for future generations. As a parent and a multi-generational business owner, this is especially important for me.

Worst: The unpredictability of agriculture and supply chains can be challenging. Bees are deeply affected by climate change and environmental stressors, and we feel that impact firsthand. In addition, wearing multiple hats as we grow can be both exciting and stressful.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

I’m an entrepreneur, nutritionist, marketer, co-owner, mom, and unofficial office therapist—but mostly I’m just the CEO of “Whatever Needs Doing.” From sales calls to scrubbing honey off the warehouse floor—if there’s a job title, I’ve probably worn the hat (and washed it too).

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

Made With Local! They use our honey!