Tragedy Plus Time: Comedian Wafik Nasralla

Comedian Wafik Nasralla brings sharp insight, irreverence, and warmth to the stage, blending social commentary with a healthy dose of silliness. Known for making audiences laugh while challenging them to think, Nasralla’s comedy thrives on honesty and connection—often drawn from his own life and observations of the world around him. With a career that’s taken him across Canada and abroad, he’s earned a reputation for delivering smart, edgy material with a performer’s instinct for fun. His debut album, I’ll Show Myself Out, showcases that same mix of wit and humanity that has made him a standout on any stage he steps onto.

How would you describe your comedy style?

I like to think of it as broad in terms of different topics and subject matter, with a little bit of social commentary. I like to make people laugh at things that make them think—edgy, but I also like having some silly stuff that helps me show audiences that it’s all in fun. I talk about things in my life and observations of the world around me. I like to be both fun and funny; I really want audiences to have a good time when they see me, and I want them to want to see me again and again.

Who are some of your influences?

This has actually changed quite a bit. When I first started watching comedy, it was Eddie Murphy, George Carlin, and Richard Pryor. Now I would say Bill Burr, Jim Jefferies, and John Mulaney—but Louis CK has definitely had the biggest influence. Louis can talk about anything from abortion to movie scenes that annoy him. He has the most range of all the comedians going. His stuff is smart, silly, and he attacks his jokes from all angles.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

I’m gonna cheat here and say three, because they all meant something different. Eddie Murphy made me laugh, but George Carlin and Richard Pryor were eye-opening—they made me laugh at strong material. I like comedy with meat on the bones. Eddie just made me laugh until I was sore, but George and Richard made me say “WOW.”

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Has to be Louis CK. Despite what people might think of the person, the comedian is a genius.

What is your pre-show ritual?

It all starts with dinner (or eating in general—sometimes shows are during the day). Eat, shower, sit or lie down for a little bit, thinking or not thinking about the show. Get up, get into the clothes for the show, pray, and leave.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

All roads lead home, and the quick answer is my home club—but on a personal and professional level, XS Malarkey in Manchester, UK. The host, Toby Hadoke, is a fantastic comic and possibly the best host on the planet. The show he runs is one you want to kill on—that’s a notch on my belt that I am proud of. It was one of the best shows of my career, and it was on a stage I was thrilled to perform on and have such a strong set. Toby paid me really well for the set at a time when I really needed it. I would love to perform on that stage again.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

I would say Woman of the Year. It combines everything—edgy, funny, silly, and smart. It always gets a reaction, and I still love telling it. It’s awesome when it lands, and it’s awesome when it doesn’t. It isn’t an easy bit, for lack of a better term. To me, it is the best-written bit from beginning to end.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

YouTube. These days, people post clips on there, and you can easily find yourself going down the rabbit hole.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

I have an album called I’ll Show Myself Out on all platforms—even ones I never heard of until I got tracks on there.

Where can we follow you?

I have a fan page on Facebook, and I’m on Instagram. Website to come.

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

One of the most naturally gifted comedians, Cesar Makhoul—instantly likeable, strong material, and some of the best crowd work I have ever seen.