Recipe for Asian-Inspired Sesame Stem Salad

Corporate Executive Chef Kory Dipucchio, Chartwells, Compass Group Canada, is leading the initiative, encouraging Canadians to reduce food waste by transforming overlooked ingredients into flavourful meals. To mark the 10th anniversary of Stop Food Waste Day, Compass Group Canada is highlighting how small changes in the kitchen can make a meaningful impact.

One example is an Asian‑inspired sesame stem salad that gives new life to often‑discarded broccoli and cauliflower stems. Tossed with crisp vegetables, tangy kimchi, and a savoury sesame dressing, it’s a vibrant dish that proves sustainability doesn’t mean sacrificing taste.

Asian-Inspired Sesame Stem Salad

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

Serving: 4

Ingredients:

1 cup Broccoli Stems, julienne sliced

1 cup Cauliflower Stems, julienne sliced

1⁄2 cup Carrots, julienne sliced

1⁄3 cup Red bell peppers, julienne sliced

2 tbsp Red onions, julienne sliced

2 tsp Roasted sesame seeds

3 tbsp Kimchi

2 tbsp Cilantro, chopped

1 tbsp Soy sauce

13mL Rice vinegar, seasoned

1 tsp Granulated sugar

1mL Crushed red pepper flakes

Directions: