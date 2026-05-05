My Digital Life: Content Creator Shriya Agnihotri of MissFoodieTO

Shriya Agnihotri is a Toronto-based social worker and digital creator who is the voice behind MissFoodieTO, a platform dedicated to uncovering Toronto’s most exciting vegetarian and vegan food experiences while highlighting her life in Toronto. Using her professional background in social work with a passion for storytelling, Shriya creates content spotlighting dining experiences, things to do in Toronto, and travel-inspired eats. In addition to this, she has a passion for travelling and sharing her food adventures in places like Japan, Korea, Dubai, and so much more. Her work has been recognized by the Toronto Star, and she was named one of the Top 10 Influencers in Toronto in 2025. She’s worked with major brands such as McDonald’s, Chevrolet, Hellmann’s, and Beyond Meat.

What is your channel called and what is it about?

It’s called MissFoodieTo, and it’s about covering fun vegetarian and vegan finds in the city and during travel. In addition to that, I love to share my life as a social worker, a 28-year-old in Toronto and things to do in the city!

When did you start it? What motivated you at the beginning?

I started around the end of 2019. I was sharing stories on my personal Instagram page of my food finds and restaurants I would visit. I genuinely just enjoyed seeking out new spots in Toronto; it was fun to see what vegetarian options there were. I was raised vegetarian in an Indian Hindu household, so I have never had meat in my life, so I truly wanted to find the best options out there. Eventually, sharing it on my personal page so often, my coworkers at my job at the time told me I should start a separate page to document it. I really didn’t think much of it. I thought I’d document for myself and my friends to find places to go eat. I had no idea Toronto had such great opportunities through social media and food. It kind of just went up from there.

Who were you inspired by? Any influences?

Definitely inspired by my Father. He’s a trained chef, has worked in different countries and of course in Toronto; he also has his own restaurant now. He has such a unique outlook on food and cooking; as such, growing up, I was taught so much about food in general that it made me curious to explore different cuisines and dishes myself.

How would you describe your audience?

My audience is extremely supportive, and I think they really do resonate with my content. I’ve had many people tell me they have struggled to travel to different countries, trying to navigate with their diet restrictions and found it super helpful hearing about my tips and recommendations. I share a lot about myself, being a vegetarian, and my boyfriend eats meat, so I try to find restaurants that have food options for both of us, and I get many couples messaging me saying, “Hey, my gf is vegetarian, and I want to find a good spot for both of us. What do you recommend?” I recently had someone tell me they proposed to their girlfriend in Busan, South Korea, and were using my restaurant recommendations for this trip. I really do love showing, as a South Asian female, where we are typically expected to work a traditional job and get married by our mid 20s, it’s totally possible to have the best of both worlds, having a professional career but also pursuing your passions, starting your own business and breaking barriers!

What is your creative process? Do you have people who work with you?

My boyfriend, Nithusan, really supported me throughout this journey. It really is difficult to do all of this on your own. I usually bounce ideas off of him; he helps me plan my content, build my calendar, discuss social media trends, and support with filming. I’ve also signed with a talent agency, Shine Talent, where I work with my talent manager, Max, and we discuss strategy, and I receive feedback on my content.

How do you monetise your content? Do you also have another job?

I monetize through brand deals. Typically, a brand will reach out and share a product they want me to promote, create a receipt for, or integrate into my usual content. Last year, I worked with McDonald’s twice, to launch their first-ever McVeggie in Canada. I supported them through their testing phase, then the actual permanent launch, where I got to shoot the ad at their headquarters, which was a surreal moment.

I do have another job as a Social Worker. I completed my Master’s of Social Work at the University of Toronto in 2022, and I currently still work in the field. I primarily work with children and families.

What is your favourite piece of content you have created?

My favourite piece of content recently was from my visit to South Korea, highlighting the vegetarian food in Seoul.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is that I love that I can meet so many talented people in the creator space and learn from others. It’s really fun being able to dive into a whole different world outside of Social Work into Social Media, learn about brands, attend fun events, and see how product launches come into fruition. The worst part is probably the editing process — it can take quite a bit of time, especially coming back from a massive trip, you want to relax and get back into routine, but you also need to update your audience and keep up with the content, which can be stressful as someone who also works a 9-5. But I wouldn’t trade it for anything else because it’s really such a blessing to be in this creator world.

What are your future plans for your channel?

I’d love to integrate more of the wellness side of myself into my content. As someone who works in the mental health field, I am very passionate about health and wellness and how food plays a role as well. I think it would be great to share more with my audience, that side of me too. I also have plans to continue the travel content and highlight more spots in Asia, which has some of the best traditional vegetarian and vegan dishes that have been around for hundreds of years culturally, and people have no idea about. I’d love to share that with my audience, too.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Canadian content creator that you love?

Big Belly Mel highlights black-owned restaurants in Toronto and educates her audience about the history of the dishes and racialized communities in Canada, which is extremely important to share.