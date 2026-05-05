Alhambra the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Alhambra is a delightfully quirky soul who brings a unique blend of sweetness and comedy to every day. This charming girl is the definition of a people-oriented companion, often choosing to express her devotion through enthusiastic kisses and leaning in close for heartfelt hugs. She has a wonderful way of making you feel like the centre of the universe, frequently hopping her front paws into a lap to stay for extended petting sessions. Whether she is offering a gentle nudge or looking up with a silly, wagging tail, Alhambra is a dog who truly thrives on human connection and affectionate physical contact.

While she can be a bit cautious when first heading out on an adventure, Alhambra quickly settles into her stride and reveals a naturally curious nature. She is an avid explorer who treats every walk like a fascinating investigation, using her keen sense of smell to take in all the news of the neighbourhood. She handles the sights and sounds of the world with impressive focus, often choosing to keep her attention on her person or a particularly interesting patch of grass rather than worrying about other dogs or local wildlife like passing possums. Her ability to remain calm and mindful of her own business makes her a lovely partner for peaceful strolls through the park.

Alhambra is a quick learner who responds beautifully to engagement and treats. While she sometimes shows her excitement with a bit of extra pep in her step on the leash, she is generally easy to redirect and eager to please. Once she is back in a comfortable environment, her relaxed and mellow side shines through, and she is perfectly happy to spend time just being near her friends. This friendly and gentle girl is looking for a home where her funny personality and affectionate spirit can truly blossom. She is a wonderful companion who will undoubtedly fill a household with warmth, laughter, and plenty of love.

Alhambra

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 3 years

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Brown / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.