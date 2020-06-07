Garlic Miso Sausage Cassoulet by Chris Locke of Marben Restaurant

This week’s Garlic Miso Sausage Cassoulet recipe comes from Executive Chef Chris Locke of Marben Restaurant. In light of COVID-19, Marben has launched Marben at Home, which includes home-cooked meals and grocery boxes from the farm to your kitchen table! The bolded ingredients in the recipe can be found in Marben’s Weekender Box, but can also be purchased a la carte at Marben Market or in their make your own box option on their website.

Garlic Miso Sausage Cassoulet

serves 3-4; shop the ingredients in bold on our website

Ingredients

– 80g dried coco blanco beans, soaked overnight in water

– 60g dried navy beans, soaked overnight in water (you can use any beans you have in your pantry, as long as the weight after soaking is 260g)

– 4 x Garlic Miso Pork Sausages

– 35g Smoked Berkshire Bacon

– 1 small onion, diced

– 2 large cloves garlic sliced

– 1 medium carrot, diced

– 125ml white wine

– 330g Chicken Stock

– 2pc bay leaf

– 1 tsp smoked paprika

– 1 tsp fennel seeds

– 1/4 tsp black pepper

– 200g canned tomatoes

– Salt to taste

– To Serve: Marben Sourdough

Instructions

1. Add the diced bacon into a cold deep cast iron pot or casserole pan. Turn to medium heat and let the fat render from the bacon.

2. Turn up to a medium high heat and brown the sausages.

3. Add the diced vegetables and sweat them without browning.

4. Add spices and de-glaze with the white wine. Simmer the wine for a minute or so then add the stock and canned tomatoes.

5. Simmer for 40 minutes with the lid on for the beans to cook in the liquid.

6. Remove the lid and add a little salt as required.

7. Let simmer with the lid off for 40 more minutes to let the liquid thicken.

8. Season to taste and serve.