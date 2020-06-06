Help Toby the Cat Find a New Furever Home in Toronto!

Toby is a curious spirit. When he is awake, he is always on the prowl. He also likes to come to you for head scratches. He is very particular about certain things. For example, he doesn’t like lying on his back. He also won’t bother you when you are working since he sleeps most of the day. Toby is a quiet cat and he loves his head scratches. He also likes staring into your eyes, always curious about something. He likes being brushed on your lap as well. He loves lots of head scratches and brushing. Not into toys much but he does like rolling balls that make sounds. Toby seems to adjust to any environment (small studio included). He just needs a quiet dark place to sleep during the day. Even though Toby has some medical conditions, you won’t notice. He just needs some TLC. Just wait for him to approach first and you will be Toby’s best friend soon.

Toby

Breed: Domestic Longhair, Mix

Age: 3 years 3 months

Sex: Male

Size: Small

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

