Help Astro the Cat Find a New Home for the New Year!

Astro’s cuteness is out of this world! Astro is a young orange tabby looking for a new home. As a young guy, he is a huge fan of playtime and is especially drawn to playing with string or trying to catch the elusive laser pointer.

When Astro isn’t playing, he’s cuddling up with his human and trying to get as many pets as his body can take. He enjoys pets all over his body and isn’t partial to only people he knows – strangers are more than welcome to join in on the petting party!

Astro is so chill that he’s not afraid of dogs and likes to be around other cats and children – what a cool dude!

Astro feline urinary tract disease (FLUTD) urethral obstruction. This means that he requires a special diet and lots of water. Sometimes you’ll see Astro straining to use the litterbox, but he’s on medication to help him cope.

This lowkey, playful and affection guy is looking for a new forever home with people who have time for playtime, cuddles and making sure he takes his medication.

Astro comes with free post-adoption support!

Astro

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 1 years

Sex: Male

Size: Small

Colour: Orange

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.