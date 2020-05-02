Help Smartie the Cat Find the Purfect Home in Toronto!

From Smartie’s current foster parent: Smartie is soo incredibly sweet and such a chill cat. She is fine by herself but really just wants to hang out on the couch beside her people and get loved and scratched. Not a lap cat but still super affectionate. She is quiet girl who loves to be brushed. She’s not really into toys but likes to watch games/videos for cats on cell phone. She acts like a cat, and sometimes gets excited about being petted and gives a little nip then licks as if to say sorry. Doesn’t seem to be phased by anything, loud noises or music, but she doesn’t like heights so no cat tree needed. She ALWAYS uses the litter box. Great companion cat. She’s a purr machine!

Smartie

Breed: Domestic Medium Hair, Mix

Age: 5 years 1 months

Sex: Female

Size: Medium

Colour: Black/White

Spayed/Neutered: No

Declawed: No

