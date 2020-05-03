Toronto Soup Co.’s Customer-Favourite Thai Carrot Lentil soup

Toronto Soup Co. makes balanced and delicious soups, and for every soup purchased (and delivered for free to people’s homes) Toronto Soup Co. gives one portion of soup to someone in need. This has always been their business model and is continuing through this hard time.
This week, they gave us this recipe for their customer-favourite, Thai Carrot Lentil soup! It’s easy to follow, and is sure to be a new found favourite as we scramble to keep our immune systems in tip-top condition and enjoy more home-comfort foods!
Thai Carrot Lentil Soup
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 Spanish onion finely diced
1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
2 cloves garlic minced
1 1/2 cups carrots roughly chopped
1 1/2 cups uncooked red lentils rinsed with cold water
1 tablespoon curry powder
1/2 tablespoon coriander powder
6 cups water (or better yet chicken bone broth, or veggie stock)
1 tablespoon lime juice
3/4 cups coconut milk
Instructions:
- Heat oil over medium heat in a large stock pot.
- Add onion and ginger and cook for 2-3 minutes.
- Add garlic and spices and cook 2-3 minutes until garlic becomes fragrant.
- Add lentils, carrots and water to stock pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes until lentils and carrots become tender.
- Stir in coconut milk and lime juice. Bring to a quick boil.
- Let the soup cool, and then puree either half the soup and then add it back to the pot, or all of it, depending on your preferred consistency.
- Add sea salt and pepper to taste.
- Garnish with chopped basil, greek yogurt, whipped coconut cream, and/or red pepper flakes.