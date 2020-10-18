This week’s featured recipe is Spiced Tofu and Vegetable Tagine with Apricot by Christine Tizzard. This is her vegan take on a classic tagine, a wonderfully spiced and fragrant one-pot wonder. Serve on its own or overtop your choice of cooked grains like couscous or wild rice. The rich, earthy, briny flavours of the spices and olives pair perfectly with Bonne Maman® Intense apricot spread.

Spiced Tofu and Vegetable Tagine with Apricot

Serves 8

Prep Time: 20 mins

Cook time: 30 mins

Total Time: 50 mins

Ingredients

– 2 blocks (700g) firm tofu, cut into 2-inch cubes

– Salt and pepper to taste

– 2-4 Tbsp olive or coconut oil, divided

– 2 onions, diced or thinly sliced

– 5 garlic cloves, finely chopped

– 1 tsp ground turmeric

– 1 tsp ground cumin

– 1 tsp ground coriander

– 1 tsp ground ginger or 1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger

– 1 hot chili pepper of choice, ribs and seeds removed, finely chopped

– 1 tsp smoked paprika

– 1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

– Optional: Pinch saffron

– 2 medium sized tomatoes, chopped

– 2 carrots, chopped

– 2 cups chopped cauliflower

– 1 cup chopped rutabaga

– 1 cup cooked or canned chickpeas, drained and rinsed

– 16 olives of choice

– 1/2 cup Bonne Maman® Intense Apricot Spread

– 1-2 cups low or no sodium vegetable stock

– To garnish: lemon or lime wedges, chopped parsley or coriander, chopped nuts such as almonds

Substitutions:

– 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper for fresh chili

– Sweet paprika for smoked paprika

– Potatoes, or other vegetables you like for rutabaga

– Chicken or lamb for tofu

Directions

1. In a large bowl toss tofu cubes with a pinch of salt and freshly ground black pepper to season.

2. In a large heavy bottomed pot or Dutch oven with lid, over medium high heat, add oil to coat bottom. Once hot, brown tofu on all sides, about 8 mins. Transfer to plate.

3. In the same pot/pan, stir in onions, garlic, and all remaining spices, adding more oil and lowering heat, if necessary. Sauté for about 5 minutes until onions are softened.

4. Stir in tomatoes, carrots, cauliflower, and rutabaga and let sauté in spices for about 3-5 minutes.

5. Stir in chickpeas, olives, Bonne Maman Intense Apricot spread, and I cup of stock. Bring to simmer.

6. Add tofu to coat in stew, cover and continue to let simmer for an additional 15 minutes or until vegetables are tender crisp. Add more stock if necessary.

7. Taste, adjust seasoning with more salt, pepper, hot chili, or apricot spread. Serve hot with optional garnishes.