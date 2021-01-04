Add More Play to Your Life in 2021 with The Playful Warrior

While everyone is talking about the COVID-19 pandemic, there is another pandemic that arguably isn’t getting enough attention: the mental health pandemic. Unfortunately, it’s looking like both of these pandemics will only get worse in winter 2021 as the colder months will continue to isolate more people. This week we spoke to Kara Latta, Founder and Chief Fun Officer of The Playful Warrior, about how we can improve our mental health with play!

What is your business called and what does it do?

My business is The Playful Warrior and I’m a Play and Mindset Coach. I reconnect adults back to their playfulness and inner child to help them create a life that excites them.

What made you want to do this work?

I was going through a hard time (what some call a dark night of the soul) and I felt lost, stuck and depressed. Everything seemed to be falling apart, and then I lost my job due to COVID. At that point I knew it was finally time to show up for me. I was working through childhood trauma and everything seemed really heavy…so I started connecting to my creativity and playing more. It radically started improving my life, and then I began studying the science behind play to understand why. There were all these incredible benefits, so I knew I had to bring it to other people!

I also encountered a lot of mindset blocks and self-sabotage when I was ready to start the Entrepreneurship journey, which is why I got certified in NLP and Hypnotherapy (95% of what we do on a daily basis is driven by our subconscious mind). I knew that with both the power of play and the subconscious mind I had a powerful business idea that was unlike anything I had ever seen before.

What problem does this solve?

Play honestly solves so many problems! First of all, play deprivation is actually a risk for our health according to Stuart Brown, MD. National Institute for Play. And as a society, we are very play deprived. Adults learn play is silly, immature, fluffy, purposeless, but this couldn’t be further from the truth. To truly connect with ourselves, we need play. Play opens up what’s possible for us and expands our life. It brings more joy, fun, creativity, adaptability, productivity, wealth and radically improves our health and well-being, which is especially important during a pandemic. Playing also helps us build self-esteem, self-trust and helps us feel more confident and balanced.

And also, a lot of adults don’t know how to play! So, I show them how and take them on a fun journey to reap in all the benefits I mentioned ☺

Who are your clientele/demographics?

I like to say The Playful Warrior is for everyone since we are all inherently playful and a lot of us are play deprived. Play is so personal and it’s cool to see different demographics experience their relationship with play differently! I really work with anyone who wants more play in their lives and is committed to building a life that fulfills them.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Through my coaching model ThoughtPLAY. ThoughtPLAY is an 8-week PLAY journey that reconnects you with your uninhibited creativity. It cultivates self-worth to create a life reflective of who you really are, and eliminates your limiting beliefs, self-sabotage and self-doubt.

My sessions are half play, and half subconscious mindset work. The program features the signature PLAYBook and PLAYBox (mail to get excited about!).

I also offer special 1-off play sessions for partners, families and friends. I do corporate play sessions with teams as well and offer them a fun, unique way to connect virtually.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

You can find The Playful Warrior on Instagram and our website.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services?

Why should I choose ThoughtPLAY over any other coaching program?

ThoughtPLAY is unlike anything else you’ve experienced before. Not only will you uplevel your mindset, eliminate limiting beliefs, and achieve goals in our time together, but you’ll have A LOT of fun doing it. We’ll coach from a place of creativity and possibility.

You’ll tap into your inner child and will remember what it’s like to give yourself full permission to express yourself without filters. You’ll remember what childlike wonder feels like. You’ll feel deeply connected to yourself and will find yourself having fresh, new ideas and creative sparks. You’ll become more adaptable, playful and will be healthier and happier.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part about what I do is seeing my clients’ transformations first-hand. It is so beautiful to see an adult experiencing pure joy and reconnecting to their childlike wonder. I’ve even had some clients cry happy tears, being in awe of how much fun they’re having, initially thinking they were too old to have that kind of fun. Those moments are really special! And witnessing their subconscious mind shifts always amazes me.

The worst part is the amount of time I spend on social media. I used to be a pretty private person and had really good boundaries around my screen time. But I do love the beautiful connections I’ve made online and connecting with amazing people so there are a lot of positives too ☺

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

I can’t think of one since I’ve created my specific profession! I guess this means it’s up to me to create a joke ☺ Here’s an art joke in the meantime: Which barnyard animal is a famous painter? Vincent van Goat! (Cheese alert at 100)

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

I love North of Brooklyn. Their pizza is incredible (and pizza definitely excites my inner child!)