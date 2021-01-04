Old Photographs of Yonge Street in the 1970s

For our latest curated collection of old photographs, we decided to expand on our images of Yonge street by showcasing the different decades and the changes over time. The Toronto Archives have tons of amazing images that you can purchase for prints or just browse for free.

The first series of pictures are from the 1970s, a colourful decade of life on Yonge Street. Do you remember life on Yonge in the 70s?

(captions are from the Toronto Archives and may be incorrect)

