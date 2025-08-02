Luna the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Luna, a lovely kitty who proves black cats are good luck! Luna is a great mix of friendly, curious, playful and relaxed. She loves to swat at a wand toy, climb on her cat tree, and explore her environment. She also really enjoys being brushed, and she will often climb into your lap to for some brushing and chin scratches, sometimes nibbling on the brush and rewarding you with lots of cute purrs. On the other hand, Luna isn’t afraid to live life on her own terms, occasionally retreating to a cozy box for a nap or resting by the window rather than engaging in play. Luna can sometimes be reserved, preferring to observe the world from the safety of her cubby or chair, especially when she first gets to a new environment.

Once she’s settled in, she’s not shy about rubbing against your legs to greet you when you walk in the door. She’s receptive to a variety of petting and enjoys relaxing with her people. Luna might not immediately show a ton of interest in food or treats, but with a little encouragement, she’s sure to come around. Her sweet, calm demeanour makes her a wonderful companion for anyone who’s willing to give her the space and time to blossom.

If you’re looking for a friendly, loving cat, Luna could be the perfect addition to your family!

Luna

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 7 Years 6 Months

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

