Recipe for Taco Pizza from Armstrong Cheese

Armstrong Cheese shared this recipe for Taco Pizza, a bold mashup that brings classic taco flavours to a crispy pizza crust. Topped with seasoned beef, fresh vegetables, and creamy Havarti, it’s a crowd-pleasing twist on pizza night.
Taco Pizza
Prep Time:25 min
Total Time: 35 min + pizza dough resting time
Serving: 4
Ingredients:
For Pizza dough
- 180 mL (3/4 cup) of warm water
- 10 mL (2 tsp) of sugar
- 7 mL (1 1/2 tsp) of active dry yeast
- 30 mL (2 tbsp) of olive oil
- 5 mL (1 tsp) of sea salt
- 430 mL (1 3/4 cups) of all-purpose flour
For Garnishes
- 30 mL (1 tbsp) of olive oil
- 60 mL (1/4 cup) of minced onion
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 225 g (1/2 lb) of ground beef
- 60 mL (1/4 cup) of water
- 30 mL (2 tbsp) of taco seasoning
- 60 mL (1/4 cup) of store-bought salsa
- 60 mL (1/4 cup) of halved cherry tomatoes
- 60 mL (1/4 cup) of cooked corn kernels
- 125 mL (1/2 cup) of Armstrong Havarti Cheese, grated
- 60 mL (1/4 cup) of sour cream
- 15 mL (1 tbsp) of freshly squeezed lime juice
- 1 green onion, minced
- Fresh coriander leaves
Directions:
Pizza Dough
- Combine warm water and sugar in a large mixing bowl. Sprinkle the yeast onto the surface of the water and let sit for 5 minutes without mixing. Add olive oil and sea salt. Mix together with a fork. Add 250 mL (1 cup) flour and mix together with the fork until the flour is combined and the mixture becomes sticky. Add 125 mL (1/2 cup) flour and knead into dough. Transfer the dough onto a work surface covered with the final 60 mL (1/4 cup) flour. Knead for 5 to 7 minutes until the flour is fully incorporated and the dough becomes smooth and supple. Transfer the dough into a large greased bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let sit 1 hour in a warm place.
To Assemble
- Heat the olive oil in a large skillet set over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook for 2 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Add the ground beef and sauté until fully cooked, about 5 minutes. Add the water and taco seasoning, stir to combine, and cook for 1 minute more. Remove from heat.
- Place a pizza stone on the bottom rack of the oven. Preheat the oven to 260 °C (500 °F) for at least 30 minutes to heat the stone.
Divide the pizza dough into two equal parts. Wrap one of the portions of dough into plastic wrap and refrigerate for later use. (The dough can also be frozen for up to 1 month.)
- Using your hands, shape the dough into a circle about 25 cm (10 in.) in diameter. Transfer the dough onto a square of parchment paper. Slather the salsa over the dough, then add the ground beef, cherry tomatoes, corn, and Armstrong Havarti cheese.
- Slide the pizza (along with the parchment paper) onto the hot pizza stone. Bake for 10 minutes, or until the pizza is golden brown.
- Remove from the oven. Whisk the sour cream and lime juice together, then drizzle over the pizza. Garnish with green onion and coriander and serve.
Note: For a quick and easy alternative, use store-bought pizza dough.