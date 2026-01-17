Kulit the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Looking for a man who’s not afraid to express his feelings? Your search is over – meet Kulit, the cuddly conversationalist!

This sweet boy might take a little time to warm up to new people, but once he feels safe, he’ll be your loyal shadow. Kulit loves a good chat and will happily tell you when it’s time for pats, play, or a snack break. His favourite things include cheek rubs, gentle scritches (belly excluded, thank you very much), and curling up close for snuggles and affectionate head-butts.

When he’s not busy showing off his love, Kulit is an enthusiastic playtime partner. He goes wild for wand toys and is surprisingly spry – you’d never guess his heart isn’t quite 100% with how fiercely he’ll chase and pounce! Kulit is also a clever kitty who enjoys a good puzzle feeder and might even like learning a few tricks.

If you’re looking for a sweet, sensitive boy who wears his heart on his (furry) sleeve, Kulit is waiting to meet you.

Kulit

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 2 Years

Sex: Male

Colour: Brown

Size: M

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

