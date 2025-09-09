Lola the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Looking for a pup with personality, charm, and just the right amount of sass? Say hello to Lola, a 4-year-old female Shepherd mix who comes in the perfect compact size-easy to cuddle, easy to love!

Lola is a total sweetheart who adores playtime just as much as she loves curling up next to you for a cozy snuggle session. She’s a little princess at heart and might let out a bark or two to grab your attention-but don’t worry, she settles down quickly and will show you what a truly good girl she is.

She’s also smart as a whip! Lola picks up on training quickly and loves learning cute little tricks that are sure to keep you smiling. Whether she’s showing off her new skills or soaking up belly rubs, she’s full of love, laughter, and loyal companionship.

Lola can be a bit nervous in new situations and may take time to warm up to other dogs or cats. She hasn’t had much experience around them, so she might prefer a home where she can be your one-and-only pet, or where any introductions are made slowly, respectfully, and with patience. Her comfort and happiness come first.

Lola is a true gem-sweet, silly, and full of heart. It won’t take long before she has you wrapped around her paw. If you’re ready for endless entertainment, unconditional love, and a best friend for life, Lola might just be your perfect match.

Lola

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 4 Years 7 Months

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Tan

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.